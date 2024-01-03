Opinion

Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle United – A move that was never going to happen

This is a story written every single day in the media.

Or rather, a story that is repeated every day, somewhere in the media. Normally a number of times on a daily basis.

Personally, I think it is just nonsense.

I think that back in summer 2022 there was almost certainly interest from Newcastle United in buying the then 26 year old Kalvin Phillips.

Whether there was or not, it appears that the midfielder only had eyes for Manchester City back then, which is fair enough. Signing of for the massive wages that they were able to pay, more than anything Newcastle United could have offered, the £50m transfer fee negligible for Man City as well, whilst no getting away from the fact that when it comes to the likelihood of winning trophies, then Pep Guardiola most likely to be delivering them.

The massive wages were guaranteed and indeed, it turned out the trophies were as well, a stellar 2023 for Manchester City as they won five trophies, including Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Only one problem.

Like the rest of us, Kalvin Phillips has been sitting on the sidelines watching Manchester City pick up trophy after trophy.

Pep Guardiola has bought him, then for whatever reasons, seen him on a daily basis and decided Kalvin Phillips isn’t for him. Who knows his exact reasons for making this decision but Pep Guardiola couldn’t have made his opinion more obvious.

These past 20 months, Kalvin Phillips has only started two Premier League matches. They were both in the final week of the 2022/23 PL season AFTER Manchester City had already won the title.

Fair to say that by their own standards, Manchester City haven’t done great this season in the Premier League, failing to win seven of their 19 PL matches and currently third in the table. I have absolutely no doubt they will still go on and win the title again BUT Kalvin Phillips won’t be playing any real part, even if he doesn’t move to another club this month.

As well as his team’s clear dip in form and having at times a significant number of injuries to deal with, Pep Guardiola STILL hasn’t called on Kalvin Phillips.

The midfielder named in all 19 Premier League matchday squads this season but not starting a single one of them, only getting 89 minutes in four brief PL sub appearances.

So what next?

Well for me it was definitely one of those sliding doors moments for Newcastle United and Kalvin Phillips, back in summer 2022. If he was ever going to move to St James’ Park, it was then.

It was clearly the biggest moment in the player’s career, set to turn 27 early in the 2022/23 season (birthday December), it was the massive move of his career, Kalvin Phillips deciding where he wanted to spend the best years of his career, when he would / should be at his peak.

He wasn’t the first and he won’t be the last to be a player deciding to join a very successful club that already has a strong team and squad, then find it all goes wrong and he hardly gets a kick. Chelsea did it countless times back in the day, especially with English players in high demand, quite clearly part of it was to deprive other clubs of signing them. Who knows if this played a part in Man City’s thinking as well, when signing Kalvin Phillips and others in recent years.

As I said earlier, the media shamelessly milking this Kalvin Phillips to Newcastle United story every day, with it clearly totally made up each and every time. Report after report repeating the same thing, with an added line here and there claiming some imaginary twist or turn with the ‘deal’ that could happen… sometime.

The thing is, Kalvin Phillips would be a massive departure from Newcastle United’s quite obvious transfer strategy.

Apart from the players who arrived in the very first new NUFC owners / Eddie Howe transfer window (January 2022) who needed to be to hit the ground running and prevent relegation, Newcastle United have since then only signed outfield players 25 and under.

Indeed, since January 2022, the only outfield player signed who has been older than 23 when bought, was 25 year old Harvey Barnes.

Newcastle United have a strategy of buying players who they expect to improve in years to come on the pitch and increase in value in financial terms, these two things absolutely key to NUFC if they are to make progress. Also a big part of this strategy is that by buying players young, even when the transfer fees are sizeable (£40m / £50m / £60m) the wages are far lower than if these signings were late 20s rather than early 20s.

Kalvin Phillips is none of these things now.

Back in summer 2022, he fitted this profile just about, set to turn 27 in the December he was at the very extreme end of where I think NUFC would consider spending major money, but now a very different story.

Kalvin Phillips turns 29 later this year, a few months into next season, even just matching his Man City wages would make him Newcastle’s top earner, whilst obviously any transfer fee potentially paid by Newcastle United would be higher than anything he could ever be sold for in the future.

Paying massive money and wages for older players and then losing loads of money on them, that is if anybody would give them anything at all for failed signings, was very much key to how Everton ended up in such a disastrous mess.

Newcastle United buying Kalvin Phillips looks to me like an impossibility. That is unless they were offered some unbelievably ‘cheap’ deal, but why would that be the case, there will be other clubs more than willing to pay serious money still for Phillips, despite his profile (as described above) making him definitely not an NUFC signing (in my opinion…). Man City are only selling him to Newcastle United if we are willing to pay at least as much as any other bidder.

This is all before you get to him as a player and what you would likely get from him.

I think Kalvin Phillips did look a good player for Leeds but you can’t get away from the fact that he has played next to no club football at all these past 20 months. He has started six games in all competitions since joining Man City and one of those was in the defeat at Newcastle in September when to be honest, I thought he was poor.

Much like when ridiculously he has still been getting games for England despite no club football, I do wonder whether Kalvin Phillips has now lost a lot of what made him look a very decent player at Leeds.

He also had significant injury issues in his last season at Leeds and only started 18 PL matches, so he actually had only started 20 PL games these past 30 months. Indeed, in total, Kalvin Phillips has only started 48 Premier League matches in his entire career.

It doesn’t mean it is impossible that he couldn’t be a very good player for Newcastle United or any other club BUT he would be a massively risky signing, considering the cost on transfer fee and wages, for a player who turns 29 this season.

As for anybody who thinks there is a possibility of a ‘cheap’ loan…

I have seen figures quoted of Man City wanting a loan fee of £7.5m for any club wanting to take Kalvin Phillips for the rest of the season.

Even if this figure is exaggerated, I would think if indeed it would be purely just a loan for the rest of this season, a loan fee and wages would probably cost a total of around £10m. An outlay that you would have no way of getting any return on in the future.

It all feels a bit like January 2022 when Man U were taking the mick and a loan move for Jesse Lingard was going to cost getting on for £1m per match, taking into account loan fee and wages.

That was in a desperate relegation fight and what are Newcastle United now in a fight for?

Obviously we hope for a good FA Cup run (certainly at least to the fourth round!!) but after, ironically, we play Man City a week on Saturday, Newcastle United only then have 17 Premier League matches as we hope to end the season well and get into at least some kind of European qualifying position.

If in a desperate fight against relegation or competing to win the Premier League and/or in the last 16 of the Champions League, maybe I could see a potential massive outlay on a loan signing if Eddie Howe wanted it.

I see it as incredibly unlikely that anybody at Newcastle United sees it as a good idea to bring in Kalvin Phillips to hopefully play something that would still be less than 20 matches in the remainder of this season, each of those costing more than half a million in loan fee and wages.

Maybe I will be proved wrong but I doubt it very much.