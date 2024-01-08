Transfer Market

Kalvin Phillips left out of FA Cup squad to avoid becoming cup-tied – With departure upcoming

Kalvin Phillips named in the matchday squad for every domestic Manchester City match this season.

Until Sunday that is.

Named on the bench in all nineteen 2023/24 Premier League matches and starting the League Cup game at St James’ Park, Kalvin Phillips an ever present, at least in the matchday squad, whenever Pep Guardiola selected his players for domestic games (as well as named in the Man City matchday squads for five of the six Champions League matches)..

However, Kalvin Phillips conspicuous by his absence on Sunday, at least for me.

Kevin de Bruyne making all the headlines as he returned with an impressive cameo from the bench but I have seen little flagged up about the absence of Kalvin Phillips from the squad altogether.

A bit difficult to believe in any way a coincidence, most definitely making sure the midfielder isn’t (FA) cup-tied was a position taken to make Phillips as attractive a proposition in this window as possible.

So after all the constant rumours, will Kalvin Phillips be at last on his way to St James’ Park this month?

Well Juventus had been the other club most strongly linked with the 28 year old and indeed, certain media had claimed a deal already in place. However, these past 24 hours have seen widespread reporting that the Serie A club have decided not to try and pursue a deal any longer this month, as the loan fee and wages outlay would be beyond them.

As for Newcastle United, interesting to see what The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has now been saying to BBC Sport, following the weekend’s FA Cup action (or absence in Philips’ case….):

“He [Kalvin Phillips] would like the move to Newcastle.

“Newcastle like him, but I think Newcastle are waiting for whatever reason towards the end of the window.

“I think Newcastle are trying to haggle.

“They are trying to do a bit of brinkmanship.

“They are trying to get the loan fee down.

“They are confident that Kalvin Phillips wants to come to them but they want that loan fee.

“They want it on more favourable terms to themselves

“I also think there is another strand to this, in that Newcastle may well need to sell someone this month before they can fund their own transfer activity, because of profit and sustainability rules.

“I think they are looking at that.”

Ironically it is Man City up next for Newcastle United on Saturday. Though there is then a couple of weeks gap before they will play their fourth round FA Cup match sometime on the weekend of Saturday 27 January.

Eddie Howe no doubt very interested to see what the NUFC injury / availability situation will be looking like as the month progresses.

Plus of course exactly what the mindset is of the owners with regards to transfer activity coming in AND potentially going out as well?