Jurgen Klopp replacement – Sky Sports pundit pushes Eddie Howe as ideal new Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool.

News made public on Friday (26 January 2024) that he was exiting Anfield.

It also was made known that Jurgen Klopp had actually informed Liverpool back in November (2023) that he was going to be leaving.

The Liverpool boss saying that he would see this current 2023/24 season out, before leaving.

Once everybody reacted to the shock news that Jurgen Klopp was leaving after nine years in the job, attention then turned to who would be replacing him.

Former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso (2/5) made hot favourite, then Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi (6/1) second favourite, Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders (10/1) next in the betting.

However, Sky Sports pundit Lee Hendrie thinks somebody else could be ideal…

“I would like to chuck someone in there who isn’t even on the list [of most likely Jurgen Klopp replacements].

“Things aren’t great at Newcastle.

“I think maybe someone like Eddie Howe.

“Someone who knows the Premier League.

“He has gone to a football club that has been a tough one to really deal with.

“I think people have doubted him.

“I am not saying he is leaving Newcastle but you look at managers that aren’t in the frame.

“I think De Zerbia and Eddie Howe.

“I think I would be looking at Eddie Howe because I like the way he plays.”

Interesting to see other current Premier League managers who are in the betting to replace Jurgen Klopp. Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou 12/1, Brentford’s Thomas Frank 16/1, Villa’s Unai Emery 20/1 (Steven Gerrard also 20/1, that would be hilarious if they took him on!).

Whilst Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe is way out on 66/1 in the bookies’ eyes, incidentally, the same price as Rafa Benitez!