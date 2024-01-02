News

Jurgen Klopp reflects on Newcastle United, Liverpool and his behaviour – After 4-2 at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has been reflecting on Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2.

The Liverpool boss talking about Newcastle United, his team and his own behaviour.

Some interesting comments.

Jurgen Klopp admitting what an advantage it was to bring the players off the bench who won the game for Liverpool, three of the four subs playing key roles in the two goals that won the match:

“If you have these options to bring on.

“That’s obviously pretty helpful.

“I loved the game, I loved the atmosphere, everything was perfect besides the goals obviously conceded.

“But we take that for tonight and keep going.

“The counter-pressing we played today was absolutely exceptional, absolutely.

“It was a school video, you have to show it if you want to do it.

“A lot of times people tell me my behaviour is not great and it’s not good for grassroots football. OK, maybe the grassroots team want to play counter-press, then watch the video of that game, that is really helpful.

“So many good performances, cannot actually remember really a bad one, to be honest, they were all really good.

“But we had to be, because in the situations when we were not at 100 per cent you could immediately see then Newcastle were there.

“But we made it really tricky for them tonight and it was a fully deserved three points.

“I didn’t have to look at the stats because I saw it in the game, it was really special, it was [Martin] Dubravka but it was ourselves as well.

“There were moments where we forced it, when the technique was not great, but then there were moments when Dubravka had a top save as well.

“We scored twice where we squared the ball and put it in the empty goal.

“We didn’t stop, that’s the most important thing.

I said here a few weeks ago, I spoke about the atmosphere, tonight the atmosphere was absolutely exceptional and how we all took together these missed chances, that’s how an atmosphere is.

“It was not like ‘Oh my God, what are they doing?’… I would understand that in moments, but everybody was just really on fire.

“We go again, we go again, we go again.

“We scored four goals, which is an outstanding number.

“All good.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports