Jose Mourinho departure sparks predictable Newcastle United speculation

Jose Mourinho has left AS Roma.

An official statement from the Serie A club bringing the news that he has been sacked.

For some time we have seen media speculation that Jose Mourinho could end up at Newcastle United.

Not something that I personally think is a possibility.

However, that speculation had grown when Jose Mourinho went in this season without a new contract agreed, his (then) current one due to end in summer 2024.

AS Roma have dropped to ninth in Serie A with only one win in the last six games, sitting on 29 points, a massive 22 points off the top. So in effect, Jose Mourinho departing only months earlier than he would have done anyway.

That departure though has of course led to people wondering where he might end up next.

The bookies have reacted to the news by making Newcastle United 3/1 favourite as the next permanent club for Jose Mourinho, with heading to a club in Saudi Arabia seen as the next most likely, according to the bookies that is.

As I say, I have never seen Jose Mourinho as a likely NUFC manager since the takeover.

Whilst in my opinion, it would be madness if there was any thoughts of him replacing Eddie Howe, which again, I can’t see it being the case where these Newcastle United owners are concerned.

AS Roma official statement on Jose Mourinho – 16 January 2024:

‘AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.

Mourinho was unveiled as the Giallorossi’s 60th coach in May 2021.

He led the team to win the Conference League in Tirana on May 25th, 2022, and to the Europa League final in Budapest last season.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently’