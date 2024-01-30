News

Jon Dahl Tomasson declares ‘It’s special’ – Cup draw, Newcastle United, Barcelona memories…

Jon Dahl Tomasson was most definitely a case of right player, wrong time.

Arriving at Newcastle United aged only 20, he really impressed in pre-season as he played off Alan Shearer in the friendlies.

Then double disaster struck.

Shearer a really bad injury in a pre-season tournament match at Goodison Park, Jon Dahl Tomasson actually putting Newcastle 1-0 up in that friendly against Chelsea (finished 1-1 and Chelsea won on penalties). Then United trying to convince Les Ferdinand to stay, only for Sir Les to say that it was too late, he’d committed to the move after the Newcastle owners had made clear they wanted to bring in the £6m for a now 30 year old striker.

A nightmare season followed under Kenny Dalglish and as well as the fans, Jon Dahl Tomasson also a victim as things fell apart and the Kevin Keegan legacy wasted.

He moved on to Feyenoord and then AC Milan, enjoying real success, a case of what might have been for Jon Dahl Tomasson and Newcastle United.

Though of course this was real special memory made during that sole season for Tomasson at Newcastle United, on 17 September 1997…

Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson after making it through against Wrexham, now playing his former club Newcastle United – 29 January 2024:

“It’s special.

“When I saw the draw, I was thinking about the Champions League game against Barcelona where we [Newcastle United] won it 3-2.

“I thought that could be nice if we were able to win against Wrexham, to see my former club here.

“We know how well Newcastle has performed.

“So I’m really pleased to see my old club coming here.

“It was a good performance [against Wrexham] and when you play the FA Cup it’s about winning.

“A game like this could have been extremely dangerous, Wrexham bringing on a Monday night more than 7,000 fans.

“They had a great run last season, beating Coventry, almost beating Sheffield United as well.

“The team have done a very good performance and we are pleased to be through to the next round.”