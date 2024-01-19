Transfer Market

Joelinton set to leave this summer unless new contract agreed – Club and player currently wide apart

It had been surprising to reach this point, with no major talk surrounding a new contract for Joelinton.

Signed from Hoffenheim in July 2019 on a six year contract, with now only 17 months left on that deal.

That Joelinton contract silence has now been broken, with an ‘exclusive’ from The Mail.

Craig Hope is their main man covering Newcastle United and is definitely one of the more reliable NUFC journalists when breaking stories on what is happening inside the club (certainly you take a lot more notice than when any of his Mail colleagues in London are talking about our club… who mentioned Oliver Holt?!!

Despite the public silence so far on Joelinton contract issues, the man from The Mail says that talks have taken place between the club and player / his agents, but that they are currently wide apart when it comes to any agreement on a new and improved, extended contract.

The net result of this, is that the same as pretty much any other club and player in this position, if agreement can’t be reached in the coming months, then Newcastle United would almost certainly sell Joelinton in the summer. As if they allowed him to move into the final year of his contract, every chance the club would lose one of its best players and biggest assets for nothing, when his contract is scheduled to be up at the end of June 2025.

The report says that the current wage demands from Joelinton and his agents would make him Newcastle’s highest paid player. On the other hand, Newcastle’s significantly lower current offer is understood to be ‘fair’ according to Craig Hope.

No harm done yet and I would be very surprised if a compromise isn’t reached.

As for what is deemed as ‘fair’, I would have thought it pretty safe to assume that Joelinton is hoping / expecting at least parity with his best mate Bruno, who recently agreed a new improved and extended contract.

In any negotiations, it isn’t an exact science. Simply a case of whether you can come to an agreement between the two parties.

In terms of a transfer fee value if sold, I would think for sure Bruno would attract significantly higher offers. However, when it comes to the duo’s value to this Newcastle United team, then I would say a far smaller differential. Indeed, maybe many Newcastle fans seeing them as equally important.

Even if Newcastle United don’t see the right offer as one that would match Bruno’s recently agreed deal, I think it should be at least up there in the same ballpark.

The report adds that their information is that Newcastle United have been making contingency plans just in case Joelinton does leave this summer, the club drawing up a list of possible replacements, with Craig Hope saying Philip Billing is understood to be on that list. Billing is also 27 and moved the same month (July 2019) as Joelinton, Eddie Howe and Bournemouth paying £15m for the then Huddersfield midfielder.

I wouldn’t read too much into that either, as this is the kind of thing surely all clubs / recruitment departments do all the time, it is their job after all. Newcastle United and all other well run clubs, always keeping an eye on what could potentially happen, making contingency plans.

No surprise either that also included in the report, Hope says his information is that Joelinton will indeed go ahead with surgery next week on the thigh injury he suffered during the win at Sunderland. Eddie Howe and the player had hoped that rest might be enough to see him return for the last couple or so months of the season but it had become increasingly likely that surgery would be the reality to hopefully get the issue properly sorted.

The Mail report then coming to the obvious conclusion, that if both surgery happens and no new contract gets agreed, then Joelinton may have played his last ever game for Newcastle United.

As a fan you learn to never take anything for granted but I / you would have to think surely the odds must be on the club and player reaching a compromise before this season ends.