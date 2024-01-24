News

Joelinton posts emotional ‘back soon’ message to fans after surgery

Joelinton had surgery on his thigh on Tuesday (23 January 2024).

The midfielder picking up the injury during the hammering of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The club revealing last night in an official statement (see below) that Joelinton is expected to be available again in May, suggesting there is a possibility that he could play again this season (The FA Cup final is Saturday 25 May…).

Joelinton has now taken to Instagram himself following surgery, an emotional ‘back soon’ message to fans:

“Today begins another challenge in my life and career and it is with tears in my eyes and a smile on my face that I am writing this.

“But a challenge that I will overcome as I have already overcome many others.

“Today begins another beginning in which I will dedicate myself and do my best to recover well and get back to doing what I love in the best way possible.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support!

“I’ll be back soon.”

Official Newcastle United statement – 23 January 2024:

‘Newcastle United can confirm that Joelinton has successfully undergone surgery on a thigh injury sustained earlier this month.

The midfielder will now commence a period of rehabilitation overseen by the club’s medical team and is expected to return to action in May 2024.

Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Joelinton a speedy recovery.’