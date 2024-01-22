News

Joelinton operation details and estimated recovery time – Barcelona report

There has been ever increasing media speculation and growing acceptance amongst Newcastle United fans, that Joelinton was heading for surgery.

A number of injury issues this season for the Brazil international and then forced off during the away hammering of the Mackems 16 days ago.

Eddie Howe and Joelinton himself had hoped that rest might cure the problem, with the 27 year hopefully only missing six weeks or so.

However, with further scans and visits to specialists, the news via various NUFC journalists was that surgery had become the accepted necessity. That news coming as tentative more positive updates were getting reported (see below) on other Newcastle players hopefully set to return in the near future.

Now Sky Sports (Germany) journalist Florian Plettenberg on Monday morning, has reported that his information is that Joelinton will have his groin surgery on Tuesday (tomorrow).

He also reveals / claims that the surgery will take place place in Barcelona.

The report claims Joelinton could be back in late April 2024 for the final weeks of this season but that looks a bit optimistic to me. Pretty much all of the other reports have said that of surgery was found to be needed, Joelinton pretty certain not to be back playing until next season.

The Mag report – 19 January 2024:

Finally some positive news, with cautious optimism that a number of Newcastle United players are shortly in line to return.

The Manchester City match saw Eddie Howe missing 11 first team squad players and the team, as has regularly been the case, picked itself…

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (SUBS: Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson)

Literally adding insult to injury for Eddie Howe, illness for Livramento had seen him miss that Man City match, whilst Joelinton had been added to the long-term missing list.

However, an update on Friday from The Mail’s Craig Hope, who is usually very good when it comes to insight on injuries / availability.

As well as Livramento to be back available for the Fulham match, the man from The Mail has given us this additional news / hope..

Callum Wilson – ‘Remains a doubt for next weekend’s trip to Fulham in the FA Cup but the calf problem he is nursing is unlikely to keep him out beyond the end of the month.’

Jacob Murphy – ‘Perhaps the closest to bolstering Eddie Howe’s squad. He has made good progress after surgery on a dislocated shoulder in November.’

Joe Willock – ‘Mail Sport understands Willock is ‘two to three weeks’ away from playing again. The midfielder has been out for more than two months after suffering a recurrence of an achilles problem.’

Harvey Barnes – ‘Injured his foot making only his second start for the Magpies in September, could be back before Willock. The £38million winger has worked well of late but there is also caution given the pain he felt when initially attempting a return in December.’

Elliot Anderson – ‘News from a scan on Anderson’s stress fracture in his back was positive last week, he will need around six weeks before being in contention for a return to action.’

On top of that update from The Mail, when it comes to other players on the missing list – Tonali is of course banned until the end of August, Joelinton set to have surgery and almost certainly miss the rest of the season as well, Nick Pope and Matt Targett not back any time soon seemingly, whilst Javier Manquillo looks set to join Celta Vigo.

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 is when FA Cup fifth round matches will be played)

(Saturday 2 March 2024 is currently the date for Newcastle v Wolves as we await news on TV changes for March fixtures in the Premier League)