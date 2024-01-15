News

Joelinton could now miss rest of the season – Report

After Joelinton picked up a thigh injury against Sunderland nine days ago, Eddie Howe’s initial reaction was that he hoped the Brazil international could only miss one game (Manchester City) and be hopefully back for Fulham on 27 January.

However, on Friday the Newcastle United Head Coach revealed the midfielder would miss at least the next six weeks.

Eddie Howe saying about Joelinton: ‘It isn’t good, it is an injury that will see him miss a minimum of six weeks, it is a real blow for us. He is such an important player. He has a problem with his tendon in his quad. He is very disappointed, he wants to play and do well – we have had to try and pick him up. He is our midfield driving force, it is a big blow.”

Now on Monday, ESPN say a source has told them, that it is more than possible Joelinton could be now set to miss the next four months, effectively the rest of this season.

With the possibility of surgery to try and get to the bottom of the problem.

ESPN saying that Joelinton is desperate to avoid surgery if at all possible and try to play a part still in the remainder of the season. However, that will now depend on further tests and specialist opinion.

ESPN report – 15 January 2024:

‘Newcastle midfielder Joelinton could be facing season-ending surgery for a thigh injury that could see him ruled out for up to four months, a source had told ESPN.

Joelinton sustained the injury in the 3-0 win over Sunderland on Jan. 6, and initial tests revealed he should be out for around six weeks.

However, a source told ESPN that further assessments have suggested he may need surgery to keep the injury from reoccurring and would keep him out for months longer.

The Brazil international is keen to avoid surgery, a source said, and will undergo further tests with a specialist.’

Rather than the missing list getting shorter, this was the list of who was unavailable against Man City:

Joelinton – Brazil international

Nick Pope – England international

Tino Livramento – Very exciting young player and certainty to be England international in the future

Jacob Murphy – Featured in 36 of NUFC’s 38 Premier League matches as finished fourth last season.

Sandro Tonali – Italy international

Joe Willock – Great player, a key factor in Newcastle’s fourth place finish last season

Harvey Barnes – England international

Elliot Anderson – Newcastle’s top scorer during pre-season and very exciting young player

Callum Wilson – England international striker

Matt Targett – Second choice left-back

Javier Manquillo – Squad player

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports