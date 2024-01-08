News

Joelinton and Bruno now looking to impress Dorival Jr

Dorival Jr is now coming in to replace Fernando Diniz.

The now departed Brazil boss not seeing out his one year contract, after losing his last three games, all World Cup qualifiers, to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

Those results have left Brazil sixth in the table (see below) in the very lengthy South American qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Only six games played and twelve still to go, plus the fact that 48 countries will participate in this next World Cup to be held in Canada, USA and Mexico, means the top six in South America qualify and the seventh goes into a play-off for another potential place.

Fernando Diniz was given a one year contract and the supposed plan was that Carlo Ancelotti would then take over, however, he recently signed a new Real Madrid contract taking him up to 2026.

Bruno had become a regular starter under Fernando Diniz, whilst all of Joelinton’s five appearances for Brazil have came since Diniz was appointed.

Now the Newcastle United pair needing to impress Dorival Jr, as he swaps Sao Paulo for the national side.

BBC report – 7 January 2024:

Dorival Jr has left his role as coach of Brazilian side Sao Paulo and is set to take charge of the country’s national team.

His departure from Sao Paulo was announced by the club on X, formerly known as Twitter, but the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is yet to confirm his appointment.

“It’s a personal dream come true,” said the 61-year-old.

Brazil parted company with interim coach Fernando Diniz on Friday.

The CBF was keen to appoint a coach on a permanent basis with Brazil in South America’s sixth and final automatic qualifying place for the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil followed a draw against Venezuela on October 13 by losing their next three qualifiers against Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Dorival’s first matches in charge of Brazil will be prestigious friendlies in March against England and Spain in Europe.

He led Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title and the Brazilian Cup in 2022 before joining Sao Paulo, whom he guided to their first Brazilian Cup last year.

The much-travelled coach has also taken charge of Atletico Mineiro, Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Vasco da Gama, Fluminense and Palmeiras.

Dorival, a defensive midfielder in his playing days, added that the move “was only possible because I received recognition for the work carried out in Sao Paulo”.

Diniz – who had a one-year contract combining the role with his post as coach of Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense – oversaw three defeats, a draw and two wins in his qualifiers in charge.

Brazil have been without a permanent head coach since the 2022 World Cup, when Tite resigned following their quarter-final defeat by Croatia. Under-20s coach Ramon Menezes took charge before Diniz was appointed.

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues claimed last July that Carlo Ancelotti would take over from Diniz this summer, but the 64-year-old Italian signed a new deal with Real Madrid late last month to keep him at the club until June 2026.

Sao Paulo president Julio Casares said their coach being chosen to lead the Brazil national team showed the club is being run impressively.

“The invitation to Dorival is further proof that we are on the right track,” he said. “All that remains is to wish him good luck in his new challenge.”