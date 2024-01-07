News

Joelinton and Bruno left wondering about the future – Fernando Diniz removed

Fernando Diniz has been sacked.

The Brazil boss not seeing out his one year contract, after losing his last three games, all World Cup qualifiers, to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

Those results have left Brazil sixth in the table (see below) in the very lengthy South American qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

Only six games played and twelve still to go, plus the fact that 48 countries will participate in this next World Cup to be held in Canada, USA and Mexico, means the top six in South America qualify and the seventh goes into a play-off for another potential place.

Fernando Diniz was given a one year contract and the supposed plan was that Carlo Ancelotti would then take over, however, he recently signed a new Real Madrid contract taking him up to 2026.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will be looking with interest to see what happens next.

Bruno had become a regular starter under Fernando Diniz, whilst all of Joelinton’s five appearances for Brazil have came since Diniz was appointed.

BBC report – 6 January 2024:

‘Brazil have parted company with interim head coach Fernando Diniz and are looking for a permanent replacement.

Diniz, who had a one-year contract, was in charge for six qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, losing three, drawing one and winning two.

Brazil are in the sixth and final automatic qualifying place in South America for the World Cup.

Diniz had been combining the position with his role at Fluminense, the current Copa Libertadores champions.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released a statement confirming the decision.

“The CBF thanks Fernando Diniz for the work he has done, for all his dedication and seriousness, and for the challenge of renewing the Brazilian national team during his tenure,” it said.

“We wish Fernando Diniz the best of luck.”

CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues spoke to Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt on Thursday about the decision to hire a permanent head coach in the build-up to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil have been without a permanent head coach since the 2022 World Cup, when Tite resigned following their quarter-final defeat by Croatia, with under-20s coach Ramon Menezes taking charge before Diniz was appointed.

Rodrigues claimed last July that Carlo Ancelotti would take over from Diniz this summer, but the 64-year-old Italian signed a new deal with Real Madrid late last month to keep him at the club until June 2026.

The decision to part ways with Diniz comes a day after Rodrigues was reinstated to the helm of the CBF, following his removal in early December by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice.’