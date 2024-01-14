News

Joelinton alerts Police to intruders inside his home whilst he’s at St James’ Park for the match

Joelinton was with his family at St James’ Park on Saturday night, watching the Manchester City game.

During the match, The Mail report that the Newcastle star got a phone alert that showed him three men were inside his home.

Joelinton immediately informing the police and they responded, including getting the police helicopter involved, however, the three intruders had fled the scene.

The Mail say that the property was empty at the time.

Gutted to hear stuff like this, one of our players targeted. It is something that appears to be rife down in the north west, with so many top players having their properties broken into.

The only positive of course is that Joelinton and his family weren’t there at the time.

I saw stuff on social media last night, where there was a lot of speculation about something having happened at Joelinton’s family home. The thing is though, I just can’t believe some of the stuff that so many people are willing to post on social media so recklessly and without any thought as to how it may impact on others. People making stuff up, people pretending to know things, people happy to just blindly repeat nonsense, people willing to speculate what might and might not have happened when they don’t have any idea what is true or not.

We have seen this recently with so many Newcastle fans happy to come out with / repeat all kinds of scurrilous stuff speculating about the private lives of our players, with absolutely no idea whether what they are spreading is true or not. All they are desperate for is attention, not caring for a second just how much damage they might be causing, never mind the fact they will be frequently libelling people, by saying / repeating things that aren’t true. With some of the most offensive rumours that were being recklessly circulated and repeated by Newcastle fans about our own players, they were traced back to Sunderland fan twitter accounts, out to regularly cause mischief by putting made up stuff out on social media about NUFC players and others at our club. Hoping that foolish attention seekers amongst our Newcastle United fanbase will then help them spread their malicious made up claims.

We have said many times that if anybody is going to try and do this on The Mag comments section, then they will be permanently banned and indeed, a number of people have been banned due to doing this. Those making up / repeating libellous and/or offensive comments about both those working at Newcastle United and indeed, other people, including aimed at some other fans who comment on here.

If anybody wants to behave like that then go and do it somewhere else.

The Mail quoting a Northumbria Police spokesperson:

‘Shortly before 7.30pm yesterday (Saturday) police received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their home on Runnymede Road in Darras Hall.

‘Thankfully the homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.

‘Police were deployed to the scene however, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene.

‘Enquires remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via 101, or the ‘Report’ pages of our website, quoting log NP-20240113-0835.’