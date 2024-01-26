News

Javier Manquillo causes controversy when interviewed about move from Newcastle United to La Liga

Javier Manquillo left Newcastle United on Sunday.

The now 29 year old joining Celta Vigo.

Javier Manquillo was signed by Rafa Benitez back in summer 2018 and has been a really good servant to Newcastle United.

Now five and a half years later, the Spanish defender reunited with his former NUFC manager.

Speaking to the media in Spain about the move, Javier Manquillo has caused controversy.

When asked about any differences between La Liga and the Premier League, Manquillo declaring:

“There is a difference…

“The Premier League is a step above La Liga!”

Less controversial, was when Javier Manquillo was asked about reuniting with Rafa Benitez:

“I was with him at Newcastle and I know he’s a great coach.

“[Celta Vigo Director of Football] Marco [Garces] and Rafa [Benitez] convinced me.

“It was a very easy decision.

“I know that I am coming to a historic club in their centenary year, I’m very excited to be here.”

Javier Manquillo could make his debut on Sunday in a massive tough match.

Celta Vigo are only two points above the relegation zone and are at home to shock league leaders Girona.

Celta Vigo official Javier Manquillo statement – 21 January 2024:

‘RC Celta already has its second signing of the winter market: Javier Manquillo. The Madrid native (Chinchón, May 5, 1994), who returns to LaLiga after a 6-year career in the Premier League, joins the celestial team, after leaving Newcastle, with a contract until June 30, 2025.

Manquillo, international with the U-21 and European champion with the U-19, began his professional career at Atlético de Madrid. He jumped to the rojiblanco first team in the 12/13 season where he contributed to winning the Copa del Rey. After his time in LaLiga, he embarked on the adventure of English football, where he accumulated nearly 8,000 minutes in 110 games with Newcastle, scoring a goal and providing 7 assists. In addition to “the magpies”, the right-back has also gained experience at Liverpool, Sunderland and Olympique de Marseille, where he played 43 games.

The arrival of Manquillo fulfills RC Celta’s objective of strengthening the XI with a side that will provide experience, speed and great technical conditions.’