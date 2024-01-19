Videos

Javier Manquillo arrives at La Liga club for medical – Video

Thursday brought news (see below) that Javier Manquillo was in talks with Celta Vigo.

The Newcastle United full-back set to see his contract come to a close at the end of June 2024, so with the defender not in Eddie Howe’s plans, a move elsewhere suiting all parties.

A Javier Manquillo move to Celta Vigo would also mean a reunion for the player with Rafa Benitez, who signed him for Newcastle back in 2017.

Over in Spain, footage going online (watch below) of Javier Manquillo arriving at Celta Vigo for his medical and to then complete his move.

Footage courtesy of Tenias Que Haber Tirado (@TQHTPodcast)

🚨 ¡𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀! 💥 𝗝𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢 acaba de llegar a A Sede para pasar el reconocimiento médico. 📝 El lateral derecho (29 años, 🇪🇸) está a punto de convertirse en el segundo fichaje invernal del Celta, procedente del Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/zHC3XeHonl — Tenías Que Haber Tirado (@TQHTPodcast) January 18, 2024

Whilst Celta Vigo are struggling in the league this season, only two points above the relegation zone currently, on Wednesday they had a major boost when a 3-1 away win at Valencia took them into the quarter-finals of the Spanish cup.

The Mag report – 18 January 2024:

Rafa Benitez is on the verge of signing Javier Manquillo.

The usually very reliable Athletic report (see below) that talks are now taking place that will see the Newcastle United defender move to Celta Vigo.

The season hasn’t gone too well for Rafa Benitez and Celta Vigo, currently 16th in La Liga and only two points above the relegation zone.

Javier Manquillo has been an excellent bargain buy for Newcastle United and it would appear to suit all parties for him now to move on, with his injury injuries now seemingly at an end.

Rafa Benitez paid £4m for Javier Manquillo back in 2017 after Mike Ashley refused to honour his promises of backing in the transfer market, forcing the NUFC manager to look for bargains.

Javier Manquillo made 39 Premier League appearances across the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, part of an NUFC defence that saw only six clubs concede fewer goals in both those seasons.

Now aged 29 and with his contract due to end in the summer, it looks a positive move for Newcastle United as well, as they look to cut the wage bill by moving on fringe players and of course hopefully bank a few quid as well through transfer fees. This will all contribute to expanding the possibility of potentially bringing in an incoming signing or two, even if only on loan, by expanding the FFP limitations.

The Athletic report – 18 January 2024:

‘Javier Manquillo is close to leaving Newcastle United, with the right-back set to join Celta Vigo.

The 29-year-old has not made a first-team appearance this season due to a series of muscular injuries but, following a successful operation, he is in discussions to return to his native Spain and reunite with Rafa Benitez, his former manager at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe, the Newcastle head coach, is keen for reinforcements during the January window, but the club must comply with the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).

Newcastle are very close to their permitted PSR limit and, although Howe’s squad are suffering from an injury crisis, fringe players must be moved on to make room in the wage bill if they are to bring in any signings this month.’