January transfer window – Eddie Howe on his expectations of what will happen in the remaining hours

Eddie Howe has been asked about what he expects to happen in the remaining hours of the January transfer window.

Also, specifically the situation regarding Miguel Almiron.

It actually isn’t just a January transfer window this time, as this 2024 ‘January’ one stretches to 11pm on Thursday 1 February.

When the window slams shut, Eddie Howe though is confident of where Newcastle United will stand at the end of it…

Eddie Howe on the closing stages of the January transfer window:

“I expect to be finished for the window.

“I think there is now very little time left to be able to do anything, whether in or out.

“That is where it stands.

“I don’t think we have the ability to do anything.

“As far as I know at the moment, there’s nothing going to happen.

“Although there is still time left.”

Asked specifically about Miguel Almiron who has been the subject of media speculation regarding a possible January move:

“I’m confident that he will stay now.

“I’m delighted because he’s such an important player.

“What a person and professional he is.

“He has had a lot of speculation that has come from the media.

“But it hasn’t affected him at all.

“He didn’t feel anywhere his best physically [against Aston Villa].

“But he put himself on the pitch for the team and performed really well.”