Transfer Market

Jamaal Lascelles could be leaving Newcastle United for Besiktas – New claim

Jamaal Lascelles watched on as Newcastle United hammered Sunderland 3-0.

The NUFC club captain then one of a flurry of late subs in added time, as he, Ritchie, Dummett and Livramento were allowed a brief part of the derby demolition experience.

However, Sunday morning had brought media claims that Jamaal Lascelles could potentially be off to Besiktas.

The Mail report on Jamaal Lascelles – 7 January 2024:

‘Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles is attracting interest from Turkish side Besiktas after falling down the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

Lascelles is the club’s captain but is no longer guranteed a first team starting spot this season – with Fabian Schar and Sven Botman often selected ahead of him as the first choice centre-back pairing.

Botman, meanwhile, is back in the squad after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for three months.

Lascelles had been covering for Botman during his absence, but now the Dutchman is available again, the 30-year-old is likely to see his game time reduced.’

As with all media transfer stories, you make of them what you will.

It is now coming up to ten years since Jamaal Lascelles joined (August 2014) Newcastle United and I don’t think any Newcastle fan would be surprised if the club captain leaves NUFC sometime in 2024 for regular football elsewhere.

However, for Jamaal Lascelles to leave in this January transfer window, the only chance of that happening is surely if Eddie Howe is able to bring in another central defender.

Lascelles turns 31 in November and his current contract is due to be up at the end of June, so you would guess there will be movement of some sort before that happens, even if just an agreement of a one year contract extension, to ensure NUFC get a transfer fee if Jamaal Lascelles leaves in the summer.

The defender has played far more than expected this season due to Botman’s injury and has done really well in difficult circumstances. Jamaal Lascelles starting 10 Premier League matches, two League Cup games and five of the six Champions League group matches.

At the same time, now Botman and Schar have been reunited, it looks like only injury will give Lascelles any more significant game time this season.