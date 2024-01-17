Transfer Market

Ivan Toney sale – Made public what Newcastle United share of transfer fee will be if/when sold

Ivan Toney is now available to play for Brentford again, or indeed any other club…

His ban for breaking gambling rules now at an end, he could even play this Saturday when Brentford take on Nottingham Forest.

The former Newcastle United striker has said he can’t wait to play competitive football again.

Whilst he has also now told Sky Sports that it is even possible he could leave Brentford in this January 2024 transfer window.

Ivan Toney speaking to Sky Sports – 17 January 2024:

“You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it’s obvious I want to play for a top club,” he said.

“Everybody wants to play for a top club, that is fighting for titles. Whether it’s this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?”

With Ivan Toney now set to return to action AND potentially move clubs, some interesting information made public, as to what extent exactly, Newcastle United would benefit, if Brentford do sell the striker.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony bought Ivan Toney from Newcastle United and then sold him to Brentford, he has now explained exactly how these deals were structured.

MacAnthony speaking on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast about the fee and the sell-on clauses when Ivan Toney moved to Peterborough from Newcastle United in August 2018, as reported by the Peterborough Telegraph:

“Newcastle didn’t want to sell Ivan Toney to us, they wanted him to move on loan.

“But we don’t loan strikers so we invited Newcastle to share in Ivan’s future success with a sell-on fee.

“They agreed and they wanted 50% of any future transfer profit.

“That was never going to happen as we were paying a fee for Ivan as well, so we settled on 30%.

“We paid Newcastle a transfer fee of £350k spread over three years.

“We have received £10 million so far from Brentford and we will receive X amount – I’m not allowed to say the number – of any future profit and Newcastle will receive 30% of what we get from us.

“We earn money every time Ivan moves and so do Newcastle.

“That’s how these deals are structured and I’m all for it. It’s like a chain reaction and it’s the best thing.

“We sold George Boyd to Hull for £1.8 million with a sell-on and he they sold him on to Burnley we got another £300k.

“We earned a few hundred grand more when Crystal Palace sold Dwight Gayle to Newcastle. Dagenham would have earned well from that deal as well after selling Gayle to us.

“Northampton would probably have made seven figures from Ivan with a sell-on negotiated with Newcastle.”