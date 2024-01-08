Opinion

ITV employ 3 Mackems on commentary duties for Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Perfect balance

It ended Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3, United edging ahead in the history of the Tyne and Wear derby, Saturday seeing us register our 54th victory of all time, with our local rivals still on 53.

The Mackems might point to the fact that this was our first win in ten derby outings, but such was our dominance, this performance has gone some way to erase the pain of those most recent encounters.

I didn’t go to the Stadium of Light, me and the lad had entered the ballot to no avail (did anyone actually acquire a ticket through this route?) so we settled down in front of the box at midday on Saturday.

ITV had inexplicably dredged up three former Mackems to accompany the very irritating Sam Matterface who was match commentator.

The night before, they’d done something similar, four Arsenal fans, including three ex-players, rocking up to the Tottenham Stadium to opine over Spurs’ third round tie with Burnely. Watching Arsenal versus Liverpool on BBC Sunday afternoon, they at least managed some balance with Danny Murphy and Martin Keown providing the analysis, not that I’m suggesting either have views that are much worth listening to.

Before the derby, we had lifelong Sunderland fan Chris Waddle and one-time Sunderland manager Roy Keane pitchside, Waddler doing his utmost to annoy the hell out of me, suggesting Sunderland had a great chance because Newcastle can’t defend, that being his response to Mark Pougatch enquiring as to why our season had apparently stalled. No mention from the former Sunderland and Tow Law Town player of our unprecedented injury crisis or the incessant run of games that has seen no respite for those who haven’t been on the treatment table.

That wasn’t the best of it though, Waddle going on to discuss our poor away form, highlighting that our only win on the road this season came at Old Trafford. Now, that might have upset Keane, but Pougatch didn’t bother correcting the former sausage factory worker, our 8-0 win at Bramall Lane clearly a figment of our black and white imaginations.

If Bruno hadn’t got MOTM, then I’d have gone for big Dan Ballard, who played a blinder, scoring the opener in the 35th minute and then taking out Anthony Gordon in the 89th, allowing Alex Isak to get his second of the game from the penalty spot.

It was Ballard who had also wrestled Isak to the ground inside the penalty area mid-way through the first half, with co-commentator Ally McCoist, former Sunderland centre forward, gushing in his praise of the hapless centre half, declaring the challenge to be ‘outstanding defending’, before toning down his effusive praise after the replay had demonstrated it was nothing but a cynical challenge that should have seen NUFC awarded a penalty. Even Matterface thought as much.

As for the occasion itself, derby matches are usually close, nervy affairs where pretty much anything can happen and in that sense, given we came into this on the back of a very poor run, some of us were fearing the worst. Personally, I felt such fears were unfounded, but for those of a nervous disposition, it became apparent from the very first minute that we were going to have a comfortable afternoon and the anxiety that usually manifests itself when Newcastle United take on lower league opposition wasn’t going to surface.

I’ve read some moaning about our choice of kit on social media and if the spectacle of both sides playing in striped shirts meant that anyone who’s colour blind had their enjoyment spoilt, that is unfortunate. Personally, I love the Juve look and can recall another famous three-goal victory when we wore the same kit-combo down there. Whoever opted for choice of kit on Saturday should be applauded, and I think that whilst it might appear to be a small detail, to me, I believe that some thought went into it, demonstrating the professional way in which the club is now run.

I’ve read some comments on social media claiming that Newcastle United didn’t really trouble Patterson in the Sunderland goal, whilst at the same time, these same commentators suggesting the Mackems were somehow unlucky because they hit the bar (they didn’t) as well as forcing two magnificent saves from Martin Dubravka.

A cursory glance at the game’s statistics tells a different story. We had ten shots in total, twice the amount that they had. Four were on target, whilst they managed two. Three of ours went into their net. And just as they told it, Dubravka saved the two shots they managed to get on target.

Possession wise, we had two-thirds of the ball, which didn’t surprise me such was our total dominance, something that prompted Oles from the black and white massed ranks in the North Stand midway through the second half.

Which brings me to ludicrous claims that we were outsung. Whilst it’s true I did hear a rendition of the excruciating, “No noise, from the Saudi boys” it’s fair to say that most of the singing I heard on the telly came from the North Stand.

As for the TIFO that the Mackems displayed before the game, I’ll not comment any further, save to say that we all knew the match was being played on Wearyside.

Before I sign off, a mention for the 6,000 fans who made the short trip, bussed there from St James courtesy of the club who also provided everyone with a black and white scarf that really added to the spectacle of seeing our fans occupy the whole of the end to the left of where the cameras are situated. No unruly behaviour from our lot according to Northumbria Police who offered up praise after the game.

Love them or loathe them, its great to win the derby. It’s even better to do it in style and with panache. Who knows when we’ll next meet our neighbours, but given how poor they performed and given the clown that owns them, I can only imagine if our paths are to cross again in the near future, it’ll be another encounter in one of the cups. Bring it on! HTL.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

