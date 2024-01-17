Transfer Market

Isaac Hayden makes public why he really returned to Newcastle United from Standard Liege – Disaster

Isaac Hayden headed back to Newcastle United last week, Thursday 11 January saw Standard Liege release a statement (see below), stating that Newcastle United had activated a ‘recall clause’ in his loan deal.

Eddie Howe has since made clear that the expectation is that before the month is out, the 28 year old will head out on loan to another club.

The 28 year old looked to be making a decent impression and getting regular football, starting eight league matches for Standard Liege up to and including 11 November.

However, these last two months have seen only one more league start, Isaac Hayden named in the starting eleven that drew 1-1 with Sint-Truiden on 27 December, only named on the bench twice these past two months as well.

Now though, in interview with Sacha Tavolieri, Isaac Hayden has revealed the real / main reason why he left Standard Liege and came back to Newcastle United…

“The main reason why I left Standard Liefe is that the club does not pay salaries on time… and does not pay them.

“I will now initiate legal proceedings against the club to obtain the wages that Standard Liege owes me.

“For example, I received my November salary… on December 28th.

“They also didn’t pay the players’ bonuses and now the December salaries haven’t been paid and we’re almost at the end of January…

“It’s a real disaster!”

What a shambles, no wonder Isaac Hayden cut short his time at Standard Liege. I guess that also explains why he suddenly went from playing all the time to pretty much not at all, if he was kicking off with them about the wages not getting paid as promised.

Standard Liege official statement – 11 January 2024:

‘The English club has activated the recall clause provided for in the loan contract of Isaac Hayden who therefore returns to Newcastle.

Standard de Liège wishes Isaac all the best for the rest of his professional career.’