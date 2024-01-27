Opinion

If you believe this from Eddie Howe then you’ll believe anything

Eddie Howe has been talking to the media.

The Newcastle United Head Coach doing his press conference for the Fulham game.

Eddie Howe of course not just asked about this match.

The NUFC boss also asked about the January 2024 transfer window as it nears its conclusion (11pm on 1 February 2024):

“It is a big possibility there might not be anyone coming through the door.

“I can’t give any false promises or any other position than the truth.

“We are not close to signing anybody.”

After saying the above, the media full of the same / similar headlines…

‘Eddie Howe doom and gloom transfer update’

‘Worrying January transfer update from Eddie Howe’

‘Newcastle getting no help in transfer window’

And so on.

When will they ever learn?

Eddie Howe misleads the media time and time again these past couple of years about who is / isn’t available for the next match.

For the best possible reasons, keeping the opposition guessing.

Whilst each transfer window so far, Eddie Howe repeatedly misdirecting journalists, who have very short memories and / or who too lazy to do any proper analysis.

What exactly would the Newcastle United Head Coach have to gain from telling the media anything, either about the funds that are available, or the targets he wants to sign?

This type of questioning is meaningless, certainly when they are asking Eddie Howe.

Just look at this summer when Newcastle United were over in the United States in July.

Eddie Howe was asked at a press conference about potential incoming transfers, the Head Coach saying no potential deals remotely close.

Yet at that exact same moment, Harvey Barnes was on a plane flying from the UK to join the NUFC squad, having agreed to sign from Leicester, journalists absolutely clueless.

You would have to be naive in the extreme if you believed everything that Eddie Howe says on the transfer situation.

Imagine if instead he came out and said, ‘Yes, we are trying to sign (fill in player name) and hope no other club comes in for him / outbids us…’

Only the journalists are gaining anything.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United can only make their position worse by telling the media what is actually happening when it comes to incoming players who might be signed, they (Eddie Howe and NUFC) have everything to lose and nothing to gain, if telling other clubs what they are planning.

There will have been countless conversations with agents and other clubs as to potential availability of players, the likely costs involved, whether transfer fees, loan fees, wages, or whatever. There may well have also been countless conversations that involved whether a certain current Newcastle United player (or more) might be sold, if that then would allow Eddie Howe / NUFC to do some incoming business. Especially with FFP / PSR restrictions making room for manoeuvre more difficult at this moment in time. However, I would be amazed if by the end of this transfer window, Newcastle United don’t have a stronger squad or at the very least, remain as we are now.

Personally, I have zero idea as to whether Newcastle United will be signing anybody this month, apart from Alfie Harrison who was confirmed on Friday.

Thanks to Eddie Howe and NUFC’s approach, I am not the only one, journalists can form their own queue.

As ever though, Eddie Howe will be the man with a plan, only he isn’t sharing it with anybody, least of all the media.