Opinion

I am very good at telling people things they don’t want to hear

I could never be a politician as I am not very good at lying to people, or telling people what they want to hear. In fact I am usually very good at telling people things that they don’t want to hear.

Sometimes I even mistake the act of someone asking a question as being an invitation to make a response.

It always amuses me that when I write an article for The Mag, judging by some of the comments it’s as if I have stuck it into Google Translate and gone from English to Japanese, from Japanese to Finnish and then Finnish to Swahili and never bothered retranslating it back to English. It does make you wonder…

Having recently spent the evening eating and drinking with two dear Newcastle United supporting friends in Norwich and agreeing that the current situation is no more than a blip caused by an unfortunate combination of circumstances. I do wonder why some people have been going into meltdown over our recent slump.

Having suffered as a Newcastle United fan for more decades than I care to remember: I have seen far deeper dips than this.

Hopefully, the current owners are astute enough to realise that the injury situation, combined with the squad depth and an academy that wasn’t fit for purpose, have all contributed to the problems. The situation will not be improved by sacking the manager.

The fact that Eddie Howe doesn’t seem to have a plan B, has been largely due to the fact that unless he’d opted to bring on Karius to play as a target man, there were no game changers on the bench. No one to actually act out a plan B.

I suppose he could have also brought him on as an extra keeper! However, I think that there are rules against that type of thing…

The ideal situation is that we could bring in match ready players to bolster our squad without breaking FFP regulations. Sadly, I don’t think that is going to be an easy task.

Many people have been talking about de Gea as an option, but if he was still a top class player, surely someone would have snapped him up since he became a free agent.

He was certainly in decline in the last few years and was nowhere near his peak of old.

That said, Dubravka couldn’t dislodge him at Old Trafford, so maybe he would represent an upgrade on Dubs.

To be fair though, Dubravka was undoubtedly the hero of Anfield: we can only hope that the rest of his performances are of a similar level or better.

I can’t personally see any merit in bringing in de Gea and unless we can prise Ramsdale away from Arsenal, there’s not much more in the way of goalkeepers with EPL experience potentially available.

There has also been much media talk about bringing in a number 6.

I am long standing admirer of Kalvin Phillips and had hoped that we would bring him in during all of our recent transfer windows.

To be honest, I can’t see it happening in this one either.

It is rumoured that Man City are asking a Bielsa era Phillips price for a Pep bench warmer who stretches his legs every now and then in an England top.

If the price is right and it doesn’t become a costly risk then great. Let it happen.

To be honest, I’d much prefer Phillips to Bayern reject Joshua Kimmich or some of the other names trotted out by the lazy London press.

If no one comes in and it is deemed that we need a change, I’d push Schar up and into the 6 role, or drop big Joe further back.

Both of those create problems elsewhere on the pitch, but hey, I’m not Eddie Howe!

As for the rest of the Newcastle United squad, I am not convinced that we need a third striker, or more importantly, that we could attract one of the right calibre to put pressure on our current strike force.

As for what happens next, I am sure that as players return to fitness and Eddie gets quality time on the training ground, then things will improve.

We have also the slight advantage that none of our first team squad are involved in the African Cup Of Nations.

The big test for Eddie and his team comes this Saturday on Wearside, no matter how much slack people have cut him so far, a defeat would have certain sections of our fanbase calling for him to be tarred and feathered.

To those people I would pose this question: who would you replace him with?

What is your Plan B?

There are plenty of unemployed managers out there: perhaps Julian Nagelsmann being the most attractive option, but what sort of performance is he, or anyone else, going to be able to get out of our still largely journeyman squad?

Beyond the sprinkling of stardust that the Saudi money has helped bring in; it’s still largely the same squad that our previous journeyman manager had sleepwalking its way to the Championship.

What do people really expect?

My plan B is not to panic and wait and see what Eddie Howe can do with a fully fit squad and a less congested fixture list.

I have every faith that he can start moving us back up the table and that we will hopefully secure some form of European football next season.

Rebuilding is a process, not something that happens in a click of the fingers.