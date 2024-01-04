Opinion

Highest transfer values in world football – Newcastle United players rated in 35 most valuable

An interesting new report on world football has featured certain Newcastle United players.

CIES Football Observatory producing the report.

In which they present the 100 players in the world with the highest estimated transfer values according to their statistical model.

How do they calculate their assessments?

‘Based on more than 6,000 paying fee transactions, the CIES Football Observatory statistical model allows us to accurately predict the transfer fees that clubs are likely to pay, given the prices invested in the past for players with similar characteristics. The estimates do not take into account eventual buy-out clauses. They refer to 100% of the economic rights and include both fixed and conditional sums (add-ons).’

CIES Football Observatory report on players in world football with highest current transfer values (estimated value of each player on far left, all figures are millions of euros):

As you can see, Jude Bellingham at the very top, with a transfer valuation of 267.5m euros (approx £230m).

If you are wondering why Kylian Mbappe, arguably the best player in the world, is way down in 27th place, it is because contract situations are also factored in (as well as all kinds of other stuff such as age of the player and so on).

The more time left on a player’s contract, increases the current transfer value, the selling club in a far stronger position.

With Mbappe, he has totally messed PSG around and as things stand, he will be out of contract in the summer and could then well wait until then and move for no transfer fee. If PSG sell him in this window, then it would be for a figure far less than his value if say he had three or four years left on his contract and no pressure on the French club to do anything.

As for the Newcastle United players, interesting to see….

Bruno 25th highest with an estimated current transfer value of 109.7m euros (approx £94.5m), compared to the £35m (plus £6.65m potential add-ons) that Newcastle paid in January 2022. He recently agreed a new contract to the end of June 2028, so has four and a half years left on his NUFC deal.

Alexander Isak 34th highest with an estimated current transfer value of 102.7m euros (approx £88.5m), compared to the £59m (plus £4m potential add-ons) that Newcastle paid in the summer 2022 window. His current contract is also to the end of June 2028, so has four and a half years left on his NUFC deal.