Highest ever transfer spends by Premier League clubs – The season after promotion

Transfer spending by Premier League clubs has never been more topical.

With FFP playing such a large part in the debate.

This week we have seen two Premier League clubs charged with breaking FFP rules in a period of three years up to and including the 2022/23 season.

Nottingham Forest and Everton (for a second time) charged with allegedly breaking FFP rules and an independent commission set to hear their cases and recommend the punishment, if the cases are proved.

The case of Nottingham Forest has prompted football business expert Swiss Ramble to compare their extraordinary spending last season, with those of all other clubs the season after they were each promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.

As you can see, Nottingham Forest with an extraordinary £163m spending, on an incredible 30 players last (2022/23) season after promotion.

Aston Villa the only ones to get anywhere close to that, with a £156m spend in the 2019/20 season immediately after promotion.

Mike Ashley’s Newcastle United only 12th highest of all spends by Premier League clubs after promotion, a total of £51m spent in 2017/18 but at the same time sales of players brought in the best part of half that spend. Plus, the profit made on transfers after relegation the previous year, more than covered the net spend that following season after promotion.

As for the other time Mike Ashley got Newcastle United relegated and then Chris Hughton got NUFC promoted despite given peanuts to spend whilst numerous players were sold for big fees back in summer 2009. When promoted, that first season up saw Mike Ashley once again insist on a serious profit in player trading, only around £10m allowed to be spent (Ben Arfa, Tiote, Perch), whilst Andy Carroll was sold mid-season for £35m and a profit that season of £25m+ made on buying / selling players.