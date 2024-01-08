Opinion

Has everybody calmed down yet?

All the talk ahead of Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 was of the great unwashed rolling out the black and white carpet (almost literally) for our arrival.

Redecorating the Black Cats Bar with NUFC slogans/ signage was certainly a blunderland classic and one that no club custodian would repeat anywhere up and down the land.

I’m not calling for someone’s job though there because…

a) They may have had honorable intentions and not be “football people” making the decisions

b) It’s not our problem and

c) it’s bloody hilarious.

You can forget it Mackems.

If you ever play us again, Shearers Bar isn’t going to suddenly be decked out in red and white and you be afforded the Gallowgate End. Leazes Level 7 is all we can do for you.

SAFC proved that hospitality can be a tricky thing.

Give it out by all means but don’t annoy your rank and file. The stuff that went on over the weekend was the stuff of, dare I say it, a Mike Ashley ownership.

However, like I say, not our problem. No wonder we have seen many an Ant and Dec prank meme over the last 48 hours.

Now for the serious stuff.

Deliberately jacking up the price of beer for our visit (profiteering is what it’s called) is bang out of order and should be investigated. Although I doubt there will have been many complaints directly from our lot in the North Stand. Still, I suppose they have to pay for their next signing somehow, but if the Mackems are going to take the p…, then over to the Geordie Boys.

On that note, I’ll leave you with a line from the official Newcastle United club website for some top mirth and hilarious trolling.

It may have slipped under the radar, or those of a black and white persuasion may have too bleary eyed to spot it in plain sight. In their write up for the match, they sum up the feelings of every Newcastle United fan at the final whistle on Saturday afternoon. In case you haven’t seen or spotted it, it’s a peach.

Cut a long story short, often when a journalist wants to be cocky / clever, the first letter of every paragraph spells something out. It’s an old trick used by many to send a subliminal message to the eagle-eyed reader. I think I did something similar at school but the poor bloody teachers were never clever enough to spot it. Or simply thought I was an idiot. The latter still stands, many many years later.

However, fair play to whoever wrote this official club Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match report, the sense of humour probably won’t go down well on Wearyside.

The letters of each paragraph spelling out

SMB

UTM

HWTL

After the tonic of Saturday, here’s to a great 2024.