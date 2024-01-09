News

Harry Redknapp has explained why he’s picked out this Newcastle United duo

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The FA Cup team of the week / weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are two (three if you count Ryan Fraser) stand out players from Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose this Newcastle United duo amongst his FA Cup team of the week:

What an FA Cup weekend that was! If any keeper summed up the magic of the Cup, it’s got to be Cameron Dawson at Sheffield Wednesday. Saving one penalty in a game is good going, but saving two in the space of a few minutes, unbelievable!

What a strike that was from Pedro Porro the other night, not many full-backs can score that. He’s turning into a very good player for Spurs. Spurs have had some right-backs down the years, the likes of Walker and Trippier, this lad looks like he’s on that path.

Konate was absolutely superb at the Emirates. This boy has been playing so well of late for Liverpool, you just can’t seem to go past him! He’s usually got Van Dijk alongside him, but he led his side so well in his absence. There’s not many better than this lad in world football at the minute.

Alongside him, I’m going for Wrexham’s Thomas O’Connor. This lad scored, kept a clean sheet and was solid in a good win for Wrexham. He’s been a real mainstay in this side, and they’ll be fancying another good run in the cup this season.

I know I’ve already got one right-back but how can I leave Trent Alexander-Arnold out? His quality on the ball against Arsenal was just fantastic. He makes passes that no other right-back would even attempt. His delivery led to the first goal, and he was unlucky to see that shot smash off the bar, a top performance.

First up in my midfield, Bruno Guimaraes. I thought Bruno was the best player on the park against Sunderland. We all knew what the atmosphere was going to be like, but Bruno managed to quieten that crowd in the first half by keeping the ball and dominating that midfield. He strolled the game and to be honest, he looked a class above.

Alongside him, I’ve got to pick Maidstone’s Sam Corne. What a win that was for the club, what a story! This guy did a bit of everything for his side and really led them in the middle of the park. He scored the winner, created chances and even cleared one off the line. He’s played for a bunch of different clubs at that level and deserves a moment like this, he’s my star man this week. A word too for the gaffer, George Elokobi, what a character he is!

Ryan Fraser has to make my side. He caused Walsall so many problems and scored two and created another as Southampton cruised to the win. He took his two goals very well. He was a lad I saw loads of at Bournemouth and always liked him, he’s very quick and direct, a bit of a throwback player.

In any other week, Sammie Szmodics would be my star man! He took his three goals so well, particularly the last one. I like the way he times his runs from midfield, it’s so hard to defend against and you can score plenty of goals that way, just ask Frank Lampard! He’s the top scorer in the Championship and there’s bound to be a few bigger clubs looking at him.

What a goal that was from Patrick Bamford, unbelievable! To chest it and volley it on the move like that is just amazing, I don’t think we’ll see a better goal all season. How can I leave him out of the side after that? He’s not quite got going this season but maybe that wonder strike will spark him into life.

Alongside him, I’m picking Alexander Isak. I know Sunderland didn’t help themselves with the goals, but he took both with such typical class. Even the penalty, the way he shaped his body and then whipped the ball into the other corner, lovely. I think this fella goes under the radar, his scoring return is very good, and he oozes quality when he has the ball at his feet, I always fancy him to finish.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

(Roll out the red carpet, the Mags are in town – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports