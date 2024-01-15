News

Harry Redknapp explanation why he has picked out this particular Newcastle United star

Harry Redknapp has picked his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 are three stand out players from Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 on Saturday at St James’ Park, including one NUFC star.

Harry Redknapp explaining to Betvictor why he chose one Newcastle United stand out star and two Man City players amongst his Premier League team of the week:

Emi Martinez

Pedro Porro

Jarrad Branthwaite

Thiago Silva

Destiny Udogie

Rodri

‘What a player Rodri is. Everyone goes on about it but this unbeaten record he’s got right now is unbelievable. He just seems to be getting better and better and I think he’s the first name on Pep’s team sheet. It didn’t look like much but that effortless outside of the foot pass to De Bruyne for his goal at Newcastle was top class and opened the game up.’

Kevin De Bruyne

‘My star man can only be one player though, Kevin De Bruyne. To come on and change the game like he did at St James’ was unbelievable but he’s a special player. His goal was so typical of him and make no mistake, he meant to put the ball through Fabian Schar’s legs like that. I don’t think he should have had as much time as he did but the pass for the winner was absolutely world class. I’ve got to say a word too about the finish from Oscar Bobb, how good was that! What a game it was at St James’ and what a player De Bruyne is.’

Ross Barkley

Anthony Gordon

‘He may have been on the losing side, but Anthony Gordon couldn’t have done much more against City, he was fantastic. Not many players give Kyle Walker such a hard time, but this guy was so dangerous. He’s always had tremendous pace, but he’s really worked on his end product, and that was a brilliant finish. He plays with so much desire and I’d be shocked if he’s not in the next England squad, it seems a no-brainer to me!’

Rasmus Hojlund

Richarlison

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports