Great news for Newcastle United fans as Bournemouth hand tickets back

Newcastle United fans have had some positive news for the Bournemouth match next month.

The two teams meet on Saturday 17 February for a 3pm kick-off in the Premier League.

Bournemouth had only taken 2,200 tickets for the match, 1,000 less than the 3,200 maximum allowed for away supporters, meaning an extra thousand available for Newcastle United fans.

Now the south coast clubs have revealed (see below) that in the end they have sold only 1,165 tickets, then returned the rest. Meaning in total around 2,000 extra tickets will be available to Newcastle United fans, compared to matches where the away club takes up the full allocation.

Bournemouth official announcement – 8 January 2024:

‘Ticket information has been released for our upcoming away trip against Newcastle United.

The Cherries travel to St James’ Park for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday 17th February.

We have been handed an allocation of up to 2,200 tickets for the match, which will go on sale from 10am on Tuesday 9th January.’

Bournemouth official announcement – 16 January 2024:

‘All tickets have been issued for AFC Bournemouth’s fixture at Newcastle United on Saturday 17th February.

The Cherries will be backed by 1,165 supporters as they travel to St. James’ Park to face Eddie Howe’s side.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports