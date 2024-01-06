Opinion

Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm

The final score read Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

However, this was total humiliation for the Sunderland players and their fans, so many of them deserting their team before the final whistle put them all out of their misery.

Newcastle United bossing this from the very start, on and off the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s players controlling the game on the pitch from the kick-off, whilst off the pitch, all you could hear were the 6,000 travelling Geordies.

The Sunderland manager and his team terrified to try and attack, for fear of the gaps they would leave to exploit. Meaning Newcastle United toyed with the opposition, dictating the match and playing the ball around.

They would / should have been two or three ahead at half-time if making that superiority count. Sean Longstaff alone could have had a hat-trick by the break.

As it happened, NUFC had to settle for just the 1-0 at half-time. A superb Joelinton run ending with a comedy own goal from Ballard as the ball came across, though Isak was lurking behind for a tap in.

The referee was woeful and incredibly lenient in favour of Sunderland, neglecting to book their players and bottling a red card decision when Ballard pulled down Isak on the very edge of the box when last man. The only doubt was whether in or out of the box for a penalty.

On the stroke of half-time yet another Sunderland challenge going unpunished, Joelinton needing treatment and trying to come back out for the second half but subbed within two minutes.

By that time United were 2-0 though. Their high press the very opposite of timid Sunderland, Almiron getting possession inside the Mackem penalty area, squaring for Isak and a left foot finish.

The gulf in class was apparent right across the pitch, as well as on the terraces.

Sunderland fans full of it pre-match about how they were going to show up the visiting fans and players, yet we hardly heard a peep.

It says it all that their most dangerous moment came when a hopeful Sunderland long range effort took a wicked deflection, Dubravka making a superb save with his leg.

However, this only temporarily stemmed the flow as the visitors controlled possession, dangerous situations and chances.

Dubravka made one other smart save, from Pritchard, but otherwise barely a save to make as he collected his clean sheet.

Whilst at the other end the referee Craig Pawson shamefully bottled giving Hume a deserved second yellow card, so he didn’t have to send him off.

The scoring finally ended with Newcastle United yet again cutting the Mackems apart, the clownish Ballard cynically taking Anthony Gordon out and the classy Isak never going to miss from the spot.

Eddie Howe and his players deserve massive credit, no matter how weak and unadventurous the opposition.

They controlled the match from first to last whistle, scored three and it could have been more, whilst at the same time putting up with match officials who massively favoured the home side with their decisions.

Job done, back to Tyneside for the celebrations.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports