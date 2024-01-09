News

Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer can’t believe what Sunderland have done

An interesting conversation here between Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer.

The trio talking in the aftermath of the derby at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle United dominating the match and hammering Sunderland 3-0.

Ahead of the match, the Sunderland fans were angry to find out that Newcastle United fans had been allocated 6,000 tickets for the FA Cup match.

However, the Sunderland fans especially not happy though, as it meant they were losing the seats where they normally sit at matches, including those who pay to use the Black Cats Bar.

That was all dwarfed though, when it was revealed that three weeks ago the Sunderland ownership had agreed that the usual Mackem banners / decoration in the Black Cats Bar were to be taken down, with pro Newcastle United stuff going up instead.

Only after the wider Sunderland fanbase were made aware of this via social media, did Kyril Louis -Dreyfus swiftly backtrack and order the Newcastle United branding to be taken down, embarrassingly claiming he knew nothing about what was planned for the rebranding.

So down came the banners, that included ‘Cheer up Peter Reid’, ‘We are United’, ‘Howay The Lads’ and ‘Keep the black and white flying high.’

However, the damage already done and talking about it in the aftermath: Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards finding it all hilarious when speaking on The Rest Is Football – 8 January 2024:

Alan Shearer:

“It was a good day for Newcastle.

“It was a really really important win.

“It was men against boys really, from start to finish.

“Sunderland rolled out the carpet all week for the Geordies, they wanted to make the Stadium of Light feel like home for Newcastle.

“They certainly did that.

“They allowed six thousand [Newcastle United] fans in and they had a great time.

“Newcastle battered Sunderland.”

Micah Richards:

“So the pictures that we saw on the internet, were they actually real pictures?”

Alan Shearer:

“Sunderland did that themselves.

“When I saw those pictures Micah, I thought some of the Geordies have broken into the Stadium of Light and decorated the room that was going to be theirs.

“Sunderland football club actually did it themselves.

“Can you believe that?”

Gary Lineker:

“Do you want to explain what those pictures were, for those like me, who don’t know what the hell you are talking about.”

Alan Shearer:

“Well usually in a league game, Newcastle would be lucky if they got two thousand [ED: 3,000] tickets, [but] because it was an FA Cup game it was agreed that Newcastle got six thousand tickets.

“So they [Sunderland] had to give Newcastle a whole end and in that end was a bar, which was obviously going to be taken over by the Newcastle fans.

“So actually, Sunderland football club, somehow thought it was a good idea to decorate the bar out in black and white and say welcome to the Geordies.

“Can you believe that?”

Gary Lineker:

“That is a really lovely touch, isn’t it…”

Alan Shearer:

“Listen, you couldn’t make it up.

“Then they [Sunderland] realised that they had made a monumental error and had to apologise to the Sunderland fans.

“Put out a statement.”

(All three of Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Gary Lineker laughing their heads off)

Micah Richards:

“What were they thinking?”

Gary Lineker:

“That’s brilliant.”