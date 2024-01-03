News

Garth Crooks calls out Liverpool cheats

Nice to see from Garth Crooks.

The BBC Sport pundit has been talking about what went on at Anfield.

Garth Crooks calling out the cheating by Liverpool players.

Garth Crooks speaking to BBC Sport – 2 January 2024:

“The incentive for Liverpool to beat Newcastle was abundantly clear.

“Liverpool would go clear at the top of the table and almost without anybody noticing.

“On the night Liverpool were awarded two penalties.

“The contact made on the two strikers involved, in separate incidents, was insufficient to bring either player down but both Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both went to ground on their own volition.

“Jota going down having taken two steps after the contact was made.

“Twenty years ago you had to be assaulted in the box to get a penalty – now you only need to act like a dying swan.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

(This is why Newcastle United lost at Liverpool – Perfectly obvious but missed by so many – Read HERE)

(I thought VAR came in to stop cheats like Diego Jota – Not reward and encourage them – Watch/Read HERE)

(Pre-match I gave 5 reasons why Newcastle could win at Liverpool – Last night backed them up – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – United deserved more than nil points for doggedness, defiance, 2 great finishes… Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 6 January 2024 – Sunderland v Newcastle (12.45pm) ITV

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports