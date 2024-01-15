Opinion

Further suspension for key Newcastle United star now inevitable?

A wonderful Bruno Guimaraes pass set Alexander Isak away to make it 1-1 against Manchester City.

A not so wonderful challenge though from Bruno Guimaraes had already brought a booking for the Brazil international.

Taking him to the brink of another suspension…

The 2023/24 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

9 Bruno Guimaraes

7 Gordon

5 Trippier, Longstaff, Joelinton

4 Lascelles

3 Schar

2 Tonali, Burn,

1 Barnes, Botman, Targett, Wilson, Ritchie, Livramento, Almiron, Hall, Miley, Dubravka

So already 52 yellow cards in the opening 21 Premier League matches and no consolation that in these same games, opposition players have picked up 58 yellows.

With 17 PL matches remaining, the Newcastle squad is only seven yellows short of the 59 they picked up in all of last season.

The 2022/23 Premier League leaderboard for Newcastle United players and yellow cards:

12 Joelinton

6 Bruno Guimaraes

6 Fabian Schar

5 Kieran Trippier

5 Dan Burn

4 Jamaal Lascelles

4 Callum Wilson

3 Alexander Isak

3 Nick Pope

2 Sean Longstaff

2 Sven Botman

2 Miggy Almiron

1 Anthony Gordon (plus 6 for Everton last season before joining NUFC)

1 Allan Saint-Maximin

1 Ryan Fraser

1 Matt Targett

1 Joe Willock

The way things are now, another suspension for Bruno Guimaraes is looking all but guaranteed.

He already picked up a one game ban when getting five yellows within the first 19 PL games.

Now he is only one booking away from a two match ban, 10 yellow cards in Premier League matches, up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture, brings a two match suspension in the competition, which is what happened to Joelinton last season after his original one game ban for five bookings in the first 19 last season.

Bruno Guimaraes picked up his fifth PL booking of the season against Arsenal on 4 November 2023, which saw him banned for Bournemouth away.

He then did a lot better discipline wise but the Manchester City booking has now made it four PL games in a row he has received a yellow card AND six games in a row in all competitions, Bruno has been booked!

We all know Bruno Guimaraes plays with his heart on his sleeve and I think this crazy run of bookings, is largely due with the frustration he is feeling when results and luck have turned against Newcastle United.

Bruno now has more yellow cards than any other in Premier League games and has 15 in all competitions.

I think you would be looking at serious odds from the bookies, if you fancied betting on our talisman getting through the next 11 PL matches without a tenth booking that will bring a two match ban.

The way he is going, every chance seemingly as well, that our talisman could go on to get 15 yellows in this PL season, which would then bring a further three game ban.

You don’t want to see any player compromising their normal game but Bruno’s lunge on Saturday was reckless and a fair few of his other bookings this season, can be seen as unnecessary.

The thing is as well in the short-term, is that after a very tough schedule of PL matches ends with Villa away on 30 January, Newcastle then have Luton home, Forest away and Bournemouth home. A trio of matches that on the face of it will give NUFC a great chance of picking up momentum. Obviously we all hope of at least some players returning by then from the treatment room but it would be a massive blow if Bruno Guimaraes picks up another booking in either of the next two PL matches and misses two of that trio of what look very winnable games.