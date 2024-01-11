News

Fulham v Newcastle United FA Cup match chosen by ITV – Date and time confirmed

The club have announced when the Fulham v Newcastle FA Cup fourth round tie will be played.

The match will be played on Saturday 27 January with a 7pm kick-off.

No consideration whatsoever for travelling fans with the kick-off time.

The match to be shown live on ITV4.

Newcastle United official announcement – 11 January 2024:

‘A date has been confirmed for Newcastle United’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Fulham.

The Magpies beat local rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the third round last weekend thanks to an Alexander Isak brace and a Dan Ballard own goal, with a trip to Craven Cottage their reward in the next round.

And it has now been confirmed that that tie will be played on Saturday, 27th January, with kick-off set for 7pm GMT

The match is also one of six FA Cup games to be selected for live television coverage over that weekend. United’s game agaisnt Marco Silva’s men will be shown live on ITV4.

Any further details regarding the fixture will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports