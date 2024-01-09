Opinion

Fulham v Newcastle tickets – This looks set to be NUFC ticket allocation for FA Cup fourth round

Fulham v Newcastle tickets are going to be massively in demand.

Down on Wearside, Newcastle United fans getting an allocation of 6,000 tickets for Sunderland and what fun they had!

So what can we expect when it comes to Fulham v Newcastle tickets for this FA Cup fourth round?

The match to be played on the weekend of Saturday 27 January, with date and time still to be confirmed.

However, Fulham already have their League Cup semi-final second leg at home to Liverpool scheduled on Wednesday 24 January. Whilst the following Tuesday (30 January), Newcastle are away at Villa in the Premier League AND Fulham are home to Everton in the PL that same night.

So it is difficult to see the FA Cup fourth round match getting played on anything other than Saturday 27 January.

The rules of the competition say that clubs are obliged to give at least 15% of the capacity to the away fans. Though of course that can be massively distorted by the Police / SAG (Safety Advisory Group) if they flag up reasons why a full away allocation shouldn’t be given.

Difficult to see why that should be the case when it comes to Fulham v Newcastle tickets.

Home games in the Premier League against the likes of Man U and Arsenal have seen Fulham get crowds of just over 24,400.

A 15 per cent allocation would equal around 3,660.

Their third round FA Cup match at the weekend not much of a guide.

Fulham only attracting a crowd of 15,083 and that included 690 Rotherham fans, as the home side progressed on Friday night.

However, positive news on the Fulham v Newcastle tickets front for away fans, based on last season.

Fulham were at home to Leeds in the FA Cup fifth round last season and the home side won 2-0.

For that match, Leeds fans were allocated 6,165 tickets for Fulham. They were charged £40 adults, £20 for those 65 and over, £20 those aged 18-21, then £15 for under 18s.

The total crowd for that February 2023 FA Cup Fulham v Leeds match was 19,359, however, I would be surprised if this Newcastle United match wasn’t sold out.

So long as they give Newcastle an allocation at least the same as Leeds got (here’s hoping), it only leaves around 18,000 tickets for Fulham to have to sell to their own fans.