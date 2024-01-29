Opinion

Fulham fans comments post-match – Plenty to say about Newcastle United, the goals, not bothering…

Fulham fans have been commenting post-match.

Intriguing to read what they have been saying about Newcastle United, the goals, their own team / club and why indeed many of them didn’t even bother going to the match.

Newcastle United fans quickly selling out the official 3,800 allocation but many more, especially those NUFC supporters based in the south, taking advantage of Fulham fans staying at home to watch on TV.

Claims of the price of tickets (£40 and £5 for kids) keeping them away are a bit lame, as the tickets were still priced less than they pay for Premier League matches AND Fulham fans weren’t ‘boycotting’ on Wednesday night in protest at the price of cup tickets, when they played their League Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

For all their moaning (nothing wrong with the opening Newcastle United goal, as a couple of Fulham fans put the rest right) about having a lot of possession (it was actually only 56% / 44% which is pretty standard when two Premier League sides play each other), the fact remains that Newcastle had three times as many shots on target and I can only remember Martin Dubravka having one decent save to make (I can’t remember the other one…).

Newcastle weren’t at their best the opening 39 minutes but once Longstaff lashed his effort home, there was only going to be one winner.

Fulham fans comment via their FulhamWeb message board:

‘We always get cheated out of games when we play Newcastle.

The sad thing about this game tonight is we are clearly better than them but we can’t create and finish.’

‘Well according to Aluko Their goal wasn’t a deliberate handball despite it falling right into Longstaffs feet . So that’s the strategy Fulham , flick on the ball with your hand rather than your feet , set up a goal Happy days.’

‘No one seems to understand the handball law, the 2023 FIFA/UEFA interpretation means Newcastles first goal should have been disallowed as it DIRECTLY led to the goal, in that circumstance it does not matter if there is intent or not. Pundits were thick on ITV.’

‘You are so wrong the laws changed recently try and keep up. The goal was good.’

‘As I understand it, that is correct and the goal was good. What had me swearing at the TV is that the commentators were sure it would be disallowed, then, when it was allowed, spent 10 minutes agreeing with the decision.

‘Except if that had happened in an international match the goal would have been disallowed. Some of our laws are different to those used by FIFA.’

‘Even if both the Newcastle goals had been disallowed our alternative 11 would not have scored.’

‘Are we he most boring team in prem? getting there i think ,all very nice in middle of park then any thing else no chance ,nothing happens ,why do we have players sitting on edge of box but never in front of the keeper ? so every ball and it aint many goes to no one.We have no strikers at all the ones who play would struggle to get in Maidstones team they are just aweful, why do we keep starting with them?’

‘We play very attractive football but have nobody to finish the chances we make.’

‘Perhaps we should bring out all the pomp and splendour with all the flags waving from all corners of the ground against Liverpool because it was our best game in ages and we lost. How do we move forward from a game like that where we snuffed out and nullify a relentless Liverpool attack and to nearly getting a result ourselves to the pathetic and limp display against a poor Newcastle? I have sympathy for Marco because he needed to ring the changes and rotate but sadly this game plan didn’t work. I stand by and back up what i say in that it shouldn’t be any problem because we can move the ball around against Newcastle and it looks ever so wonderful and there is that feeling that we will start to open them up and the goals will come sooner rather than later. What an anti-climax it is proving.

How many fans got suckered into thinking that with 30 minutes on the clock and we had boss possession that we would break down Newcastle sooner or later?

i have to get up for 3.00am and face work and a Newcastle fan who will give me grief all week long so there you go! ‘

‘Newcastle created little against us. Our players are working very hard, Marco has them well organized… but Muniz and Vini aren’t at this level. Pereira never scores and his corners are inconsistent. We need the Khans to buy a striker.’

‘Is this the same Fulham who played so well against Liverpool?

We had less possession against Liverpool and we were unlucky to lose against them.

We had more of the ball against Newcastle but you just knew that every time we released it, it all comes to nothing. Teams are in dreamland at the amount of possession that we had and it is really shocking that we could go backwards in the space of a week. I just worry about our squad in general. We know about Muniz, Vinicius, and Jimenez who don’t score many and they have their limitations. H Reed isn’t good enough alongside Lukic and we lack ideas I even lack the will to write this, i can’t be bothered just like Fulham team tonight. Everton next! What to do next…’

‘I didn’t go to CC for this evenings game on two counts. First I objected to paying the price asked for for this match, and second, I honestly thought that Marco’s interest in the FA Cup was very moderate, and that he would field a below par eleven, and of course I was proved right. Unfortunately, despite our below par side, we still outplayed a lousy Newcastle team, but if we had played until May we wouldn’t have scored, and this proves once and for all that Muniz should never ever wear a Fulham shirt again. Let’s hope that Marco proves his point, by us winning our match against Everton on Tuesday, and then climb into the upper reaches of the table.’

‘Unless the Khans splash the cash, we supporters will vote with our feet This is not entertainment; we deserve better.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

