Opinion

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 8

Made a fantastic save in the first half and looked good throughout.

Trippier – 7

Defended well.

Didn’t venture forward as much as usual but had a good game.

Schar – 7

Likewise, didn’t put a foot wrong and didn’t really look like he got out of second gear.

Botman – 7

Scooped up most things, especially in the first half.

Burn – 7

Woeful in the first half but did well in the second.

Worked his socks off and scored maybe the easiest goal he’ll ever score.

Apparently he got man of the match on the TV (what game were they watching!?).

Bruno – 6.5

I don’t think he made a successful pass until 30 minutes in.

Slowly grew into the game.

Didn’t look like he could be bothered to get out of second gear (or even had to!).

Longstaff – 6.5

Might seem ironic that the two goalscorers were by far our worst performers in the first half.

He was woeful in the first half but, like Burn, improved in the second.

Took his goal well.

Miley – 7

Looked pretty calm as per usual.

Does the bare minimum but he does it really well.

Has so much potential.

Gordon – 6.5

Looked threatening when he was on the ball but didn’t see enough of it.

Murphy – 6

Struggled to get into the game and missed a sitter too.

A good game for him to come back into though.

Will be really important between now and the end of the season.

Isak – 7

Somewhat quiet but has so much quality when he’s on the ball.

SUBS:

Livramento – 7

Did well when he was on.

Krafth – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Away end – 10

Proper away end.

We haven’t had too many of those this season.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)