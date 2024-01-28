News

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Fulham 0 Newcastle 2.

Eddie Howe’s side keeping a clean sheet despite some decent Fulham pressure early on.

However, once Sean Longstaff fired United ahead shortly before half-time, Newcastle always looking like the winners.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 match:

As you can see, ten players on the pitch getting a rating of 7.0 or higher and only one of them (Tete) playing for Fulham.

The automated ratings maybe showing a little generous towards the away side but the fact that Dubravka and all his defenders were amongst those getting 7.0 or higher, does reflect how well they did in keeping that clean sheet.

Goalscoring Dan Burn (8.8) getting the very highest rating after a committed display.

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Jonathan Drape-Comyn giving these person ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Fulham.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

(This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight… See HERE)

(Why Fulham lost to Newcastle United – Marco Silva – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)