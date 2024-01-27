Opinion

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘Not the best performance, especially first half, but WE WON!!!

Longstaff and Burn like to score against Fulham and thanks to their goals we are through to the last 16 and hoping for a good home draw.

I think we’ll need to play better at Villa Park on Tuesday to get any sort of a result but hopefully after this win we will 🙂

Good to get back playing matches and lets see what this week up to the end of the transfer windows brings…’

Tony Mallabar:

‘I was in row d tonight, right near the front.

And what struck me was how quick the game is viewed at that level.

So although Fulham had the better of the first half, we went 1-0 up and controlled the game from there.

Fancy Norwich in the 5th round at home, then maybe a trip to Newport in the QF.

Meanwhile back in reality it’s off to Miller’s for a nightcap with some culinary delights at Crystal Kebabs next to King’s Cross and back to the palatal Waldovia Hotel for a kip, before our train back tomorrow.’

Jamie Smith:

‘The absolute rule of the FA Cup observed – into the next round.

First half was sloppy and a bit worrying at times as we struggled to get past Fulham’s press.

Longstaff’s fine strike proved a difference maker as Fulham offered little second half and after Burn made it two, the performance started looking more like the Newcastle of old.

Hopefully momentum picks up now and surely we’re due an inoffensive home draw in the last 16?’

GToon:

‘In terms of the result, we won, we are into the next round and that’s job done.

In terms of performance I thought that was very poor.

We didn’t keep the ball.

The link up play up front was non-existent and our defence just kept giving the ball back to them.

Hopefully that will give us a bit of confidence as we don’t seem to be playing with much at the minute.

But like I said.

We won and that’s all that matters.’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Our away form in cup competitions is infinitely better than in the league this season and that continued tonight.

Fans will be happier leaving SW6 this evening than the last time when we went out on penalties.

Let’s hope the 5th round draw is kind.

Getting to the last 16 of any competition means you’re in with a shout. HTL.’

David Punton:

‘Progress in the FA Cup and it’s the two Geordies who get us into round five.

It wasn’t vintage Newcastle tonight, far from it, but we’ve taken two big chances to get through.

Noticed we looked so much fresher after the break and having had no midweek game, something that Fulham had to contend with.

Longstaff took that chance really well, precise, right into the bottom corner.

Dan Burn with a tap in as a certain Alan Shearer looked on.

Pre match the buzz was Almiron was ‘unwell’ and Lascelles injured.

It’ll be interesting to see what unfolds on the transfer front this week.

For now, let’s keep fingers crossed for a decent draw in the fifth round.’

Billy Miller:

‘Burns night in London!

Not at our best but into the fifth round.

Kind home draw next please.’

Bazoox:

‘Martin Dubravka pulled off another one of his brilliant trademark low saves in the first half before super North Shields lad Sean Longstaff rightfully put us ahead.

Second half saw us starting to show our superiority.

Only a matter of time before another Geordie hero in Dan Burn secured the spoils.

Now warm the balls up for the draw to give us an away tie against one of the remaining Septics please.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)