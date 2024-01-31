News

Free public transport for Newcastle United matches – Official club announcement

Wednesday morning has revealed free travel for this weekend’s Newcastle United matches.

A joint initiative between Newcastle City Council and the football club.

It means everybody who has a ticket can travel for free on public transport to the men’s and women’s Newcastle United matches this coming weekend.

Official club announcement on free travel to Newcastle United matches – 31 January 2024:

‘Newcastle United supporters are being offered free matchday travel thanks to an initiative from the football club and Newcastle City Council, which aims to enhance sustainability over the first weekend of February.

With more than 52,000 fans set to travel to St. James’ Park for the home clash against Luton Town on Saturday, 3rd February, supporters are encouraged to take advantage of free public transport to and from the match, in a one-off initiative which will heavily reduce fans’ carbon footprint on matchdays.

Available to all supporters three hours prior to kick-off, until the end of service, fans simply need to present their matchday ticket or season card when using public transport throughout Tyne and Wear, via The Metro or Arriva, Stagecoach and Go North East bus services.

The weekend of free matchday travel also continues the following day, with ticket holders for Newcastle United Women able to take advantage of the same offer when Becky Langley’s Magpies challenge Wolverhampton Wanderers WFC at Kingston Park on Sunday, 4th February (kick-off 2pm GMT).

The collaborative initiative is aiming to raise awareness of sustainable practice, as the football club and council look at a number of initiatives to encourage change in behaviours which will benefit the local environment.

The club’s sustainability efforts continue to develop through matchday considerations such as bio-degradable cups, waste recycling and low-carbon food alternatives.

Educational work through Newcastle United Foundation has also offered over 20,000 primary school children access to sustainability lessons which look at a number of initiatives centred around recycling and protecting the environment, as well as sustainable healthy eating.

Helen Hughes, Sustainability Manager at Newcastle United, commented: “We’re thrilled to offer sustainable travel alternatives for our supporters, saving people money and also raising awareness of sustainable travel options that will benefit individuals and our city.

“At Newcastle United, we believe that small enhancements can lead to significant progress and everyone has an important role to play in minimising our carbon footprint. We are always looking at ways in which we can improve on reducing our carbon footprint.”

The travel initiative across 3rd-4th February builds on Newcastle United’s partnership with local authorities and transport operators, having established the popular ‘Magpie Mover’ scheme which provides season ticket holders with unlimited travel on the metro, bus and ferry during home matchdays, at a cost of just £25 per season.

Public transport links form a key part of the matchday sustainability approach at St. James’ Park, reducing congestion and improving air quality around the city centre during busy periods.

Huw Lewis, Nexus Customer Services Director, said: “Metro is an easy and convenient way to St. James’ Park already used by thousands of fans, whether you are travelling from home or getting on at one of our Park and Ride sites to beat the matchday traffic. Metro is delighted to be supporting this great initiative led by Newcastle United with the City Council and our partners in the bus companies. I hope it helps many more fans discover Metro and bus as the greener, cheaper way to enjoy a day at the football.”

Cllr Marion Williams, cabinet member for a Connected, Clean City at Newcastle City Council, added: “We’re proud supporters of football in our city and delighted to be able to join Newcastle United in promoting this fantastic initiative.

“This is all about celebrating and promoting greener and more sustainable matchday travel and we’re keen to see as many supporters as possible taking advantage of this free travel offer for the weekend’s home matches for both the men’s and the women’s teams.

“We hope this will help to encourage more people to use public transport for matchday travel in future, which will not only ease congestion on our roads but will also help to reduce harmful air pollution and cut carbon emissions, which are having a damaging impact on our health and the wider environment.

“We know that NUFC fans are proud of their club and of their city and, together with Newcastle United, we’re asking supporters to do their bit and help make our city cleaner, greener and healthier.”