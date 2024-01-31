News

Fabian Schar reflects on his man of the match performance – As Newcastle make it 3 away wins in a row

Earlier this month, the club got Fabian Schar to extend his contract to 30 June 2025.

A smart move.

What a player.

Both in defence and in attack.

Maybe the best way of summing up just how clueless Steve Bruce was, he didn’t rate Fabian Schar.

Laughable. Brucey preferred the likes of Lascelles, Clark, Fernandez and even played midfielder Isaac Hayden ahead of the high class Swiss central defender.

Rafa Benitez made some stunning value for money signings and Fabian Schar perhaps the best of all. Tipped off by contacts in his native Spain, Rafa discovered there was a £3.5m relegation clause in the defender’s Deportivo la Coruna contract and the then NUFC boss took full advantage.

Now six and a half years later, Fabian Schar is potentially getting ever more impressive.

Man of the match at Aston Villa last night, that made it 172 NUFC appearances and he took his Newcastle United goals tally from 11 to lucky 13.

Fabian Schar reflecting on helping Newcastle United to their third away victory in a row:

“I am just happy to get the three points.

“This place is tough to come for any away team, so our performance was brilliant.

“I am so proud of the team.

“I am happy with the goals but three points is what matters.

“I was somehow lucky to be in the right position and it is really nice to get my first goals of the season.

“Really pleased with the performance and the way we played.

“It gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“We know what we are capable of but we haven’t shown it enough.

“Today we know we were going to have to be at our best.

“This should give us a lot of confidence and hopefully we can build on these last two results.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)