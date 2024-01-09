Opinion

FAB, FFP and the future of Newcastle United – What needs to be done?

There’s an interesting little account on X/Twitter that I’ve mentioned a couple of times before called The Other 14, which collates stats on the performances of the clubs and players outside of the established “big 6”. Around about the end of last season the question was asked that many people were probably thinking: when would Newcastle United be excluded from this list, either by inclusion in a “Big 7” or at the expense of the faltering Chelsea or Spurs?

The account answered with what is maybe a bit of an uncomfortable truth for us.

That while Newcastle United were ahead of some of the septic sides in that particular Premier League table, they were lagging behind them in terms of wider appeal, particularly on a commercial basis, then they gave a useful metric by which to gauge this.

Now, there is a boring insult that you may hear chucked our way that NUFC are “big in Newcastle” but not much beyond that.

This is emphatically codswallop, as Newcastle United are one of England’s great clubs by any metric, with a strong supporter base, a firm identity connected to their place of origin and a storied history spent mainly in the top flight, including some impressive seasons since the formation of the internationally renowned Premier League.

However, our club has missed out on a crucial element of expansion potential, mainly for one reason. Certain commentators on many comments boards of other clubs may not like to hear it, but that reason is of course Michael James Wallace Ashley.

We were well aligned with some of those clubs when Ashley first darkened the door of SJP, Spurs in particular being on a level keel for commercial value.

Fourteen years of prudence and business decisions in the interest of Sports Direct and not Newcastle United saw this become a gulf, in an age where bigger, more extravagant TV deals were seeing the Premier League explode further as a worldwide “product”, while more and more media sprung up on the internet to further the profiles of clubs eager to take strides forward.

Chief among these bastions of social interaction was Twitter, and it is through this site that The Other 14 have used a simple metric to measure our standing against those we hope to compete with. A quick check of the amount of Twitter followers of the respective players reads as follows

Man Utd 37.4m followers

Chelsea 25.4m

Liverpool 24.2m

Arsenal 22.2m

Man City 17.3m

Spurs 8.8m

Newcastle 2.7m

So, Newcastle roughly 7% of Man Utd’s following, 10%ish of the next 3, 15% of City and a cool 30% of Tottenham’s appeal. I’ve used Twitter but these approximate metrics would be the same across TikTok, Instagram or whatever comes next in terms of social media profile.

Many of you will be saying “so what, social media is for bots and saddos?”

This is where you need to look at the bigger picture of exactly where we are now and exactly what football has become in the 21st century. Every one of those 37.4 million Man Utd fans is a potential shirt sold, a possible online subscriber, possibly the type of dundermuffin that would buy a NFT. Every prospective sponsor can be attracted, then charged accordingly on the basis that their product is under the noses of 37.4m (predominantly sad glory hunting) potential customers every day. This vast heap of earnings can then be pushed towards improving your team, while staying well within Financial Fair Play boundaries. Do you see where this is going?

The executives recruited at NUFC since the takeover, most prominently Darren Eales as Chief Executive, have the job of bridging this gap. Tripling the profile sounds like an impossible ask but we need to do that even to be within touching distance of Spurs.

The extra exposure of Champions League qualification and the associated constant TV appearances help, however, they need to get more creative in other areas to also help.

This is why there have been extensive corporate improvements at SJP, this is why there are games in far flung corners of the world every pre season and this is why the international fan has been courted. This has been done to the extent that it was announced on Monday who the international fans representative is on the newly formed official Newcastle United Fans Advisory Board, it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone down well.

In the club announcement of who the nine members were of the NUFC FAB, they included a write up by each fan. New York based Natalie Noyes was announced with possibly the worst accompanying blurb imaginable, stating she started following Newcastle post-takeover. There’s a bit of uproar now about her being offered a seat at the table.

I have to admit, when an international fan place was announced, I had a bit of an idea of how it might work. I thought of John O’Hare from Oklahoma, or Shade from California, both big presences on NUFC Twitter since well before the takeover who have back stories of falling in love with the club and area through family history or personal experience. The unfortunate fact is, we maybe need the Natalie Noyes character type more than we do these guys.

See, people who naturally come by Newcastle the place will always be part of our fanbase, even if they aren’t from here originally or don’t share our accent. The challenge is to get the club out there. Ask Shade why he supports Newcastle, he’ll tell you because he studied here. John will say it’s because his family history belongs here. Natalie might give you an answer that can be replicated a few million times across North America.

I imagine many people will not like the idea of strangers suddenly converting to our club because we are showing signs of being good… but that is where we are. If we are to take the steps further forward we need to become a marketable worldwide product and that means appealing to people who aren’t Geordies, have never been to Newcastle and just might be watching another Premier League team at the minute. It could be the key to going from Champions League qualifiers to Champions League regulars, cup runs to cup wins.

I don’t know how the roles will work on the FAB precisely. I would be asking the international representative to link as many international NUFC fan groups as possible (connect with a representative for each country / state?) and ask them to brainstorm ideas to grow their membership. Conversely, there are seven of the other eight board members who are based predominantly on Tyneside.

The concern for some would maybe be that Natalie does something daft and suggests Newcastle elect to play some of their regular season games at Yankee stadium, or move the “franchise” to somewhere with better international access. This is where the other members should and would step in to advise that this has become damaging.

This is going to be a prominent issue as we deal with the always thorny ticketing questions, but again the games can’t be a completely closed shop to curious visitors, the FAB just needs to ensure this form of tourism is kept to a controlled very small amount. To this end, I think live streaming of the meetings, or at least quickly available minutes would be highly beneficial, to cut off any accusations of behind closed doors skulduggery.

I’ve always had pride that Newcastle is a city where visitors with good intentions are welcome.

While I think it’s important we retain our hardcore support and feed the atmosphere (inevitably watered down by too many day trippers) this should never be allowed to spill over to hostility, supporter on supporter policing or even worse.

It’s a fine line and you’ll never keep everyone happy but the FAB needs to help inform a vision to keep the local support at the heart of the club while maintaining a Geordie welcome for anyone looking to get involved, inevitably leading to financial gain for the club and the area.

Some may not particularly like the face of modern football, but it’s where we are, and that 2.7m needs to increase.

