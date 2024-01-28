News

FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United move past Fulham into fifth round

The FA Cup fourth round weekend has already seen seven clubs progress to the fifth round.

Newcastle United, Bournemouth, Maidstone United, Brighton, Luton, Leicester and Man City moving into the last 16.

Nine places still to be decided.

Full FA Cup fourth-round picture so far:

Watford v Southampton (Playing 2pm Sunday)

Blackburn v Wrexham (Playing 7.30pm Monday)

Bournemouth

West Brom v Wolves (Playing 11.45am Sunday)

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City (replay at City Ground after 0-0 at Bristol City)

Leicester

Coventry v Sheffield Wednesday (reply at Coventry after 1-1 at Hillsborough)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (replay at Villa Park after 0-0 at Stamford Bridge)

Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich (Playing 2.30pm Sunday)

Manchester City

Plymouth v Leeds (replay at Plymouth after 1-1 at Elland Road)

Luton

Newport v Man U (Playing 4.30pm Sunday)

Brighton

Newcastle United

Following the win for Newcastle United at Fulham and the FA Cup fourth round of matches well underway, this is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the clubs left in the competition:

2/1 Man City

4/1 Liverpool

8/1 Newcastle United

9/1 Man U

12/1 Chelsea

14/1 Brighton

16/1 Aston Villa

28/1 Bournemouth

33/1 Wolves, Leicester

40/1 Luton

66/1 Leeds, Forest

100/1 Southampton

150/1 West Brom, Coventry, Watford, Blackburn

250/1 Sheff Wed, Norwich

500/1 Wrexham, Bristol City, Plymouth

2000/1 Newport

2500/1 Maidstone

If Newcastle can get a decent draw in the fifth round…

That draw will be made at 2pm today on ITV, ahead of the Liverpool v Norwich match.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

(This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight… See HERE)

(Why Fulham lost to Newcastle United – Marco Silva – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)