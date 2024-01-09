FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United hammer Sunderland
The FA Cup third round matches have now been completed.
There were 32 third round matches played in recent days and now we are down to 16 gams in the fourth round.
The final third round tie to be completed after the FA Cup fourth round draw was made last night, Wigan 0 Man U 2.
After hammering Sunderland away, maybe the draw could have been kinder with a home tie for Newcastle United but there you go…
Full FA Cup fourth-round draw
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Brom v Brentford or Wolves
West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United
Following the completion of the third round matches (some replays need to be now played) and the FA Cup fourth round draw having been made, this is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the leading remaining clubs to win the competition:
7/2 Man City
4/1 Liverpool
9/1 Man Utd
10/1 Chelsea
12/1 Newcastle United, Tottenham
16/1 Brighton
18/1 Aston Villa
33/1 West Ham
40/1 Bournemouth
50/1 Fulham, Wolves
If Newcastle can get past Fulham, then every chance of a decent draw in the last 16.
Arsenal are already knocked out, then with Tottenham v Man City and Chelsea v Villa, another two of the more fancied clubs also guaranteed to exit.
Of the other nine clubs currently in the Premier League top half of the table, at the very most only six of them can be in the FA Cup fifth round.
Newcastle United matches to end of February 2024:
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
(Weekend of) Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk