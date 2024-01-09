News

FA Cup winning chances – Bookies react after Newcastle United hammer Sunderland

The FA Cup third round matches have now been completed.

There were 32 third round matches played in recent days and now we are down to 16 gams in the fourth round.

The final third round tie to be completed after the FA Cup fourth round draw was made last night, Wigan 0 Man U 2.

After hammering Sunderland away, maybe the draw could have been kinder with a home tie for Newcastle United but there you go…

Full FA Cup fourth-round draw

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Brentford or Wolves

West Ham or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United

Following the completion of the third round matches (some replays need to be now played) and the FA Cup fourth round draw having been made, this is how the bookies now generally see the chances of the leading remaining clubs to win the competition:

7/2 Man City

4/1 Liverpool

9/1 Man Utd

10/1 Chelsea

12/1 Newcastle United, Tottenham

16/1 Brighton

18/1 Aston Villa

33/1 West Ham

40/1 Bournemouth

50/1 Fulham, Wolves

If Newcastle can get past Fulham, then every chance of a decent draw in the last 16.

Arsenal are already knocked out, then with Tottenham v Man City and Chelsea v Villa, another two of the more fancied clubs also guaranteed to exit.

Of the other nine clubs currently in the Premier League top half of the table, at the very most only six of them can be in the FA Cup fifth round.

Newcastle United matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

(Weekend of) Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports