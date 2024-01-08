FA Cup fourth round draw – Newcastle United get Fulham
Monday night was FA Cup fourth round draw time, ahead of the Wigan v Man U match.
A total of 32 balls (see below) in the hat, Newcastle United were number 15, having strolled past Sunderland with a dominant victory.
The FA Cup fourth round draw seeing who NUFC will be playing sometime on the weekend of Saturday 27 January 2024.
The draw now made and… Newcastle United drawing Fulham away.
The last tie out of the hat, NUFC the very last ball drawn.
What appears certain is that Newcastle United will play no later than Saturday 27 January in their FA Cup fourth round tie, as there is a Premier League game at Aston Villa on the night of Tuesday 30 January.
Official FA site ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw:
The draw for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round will be broadcast by ITV1 on Monday 8 January.
It will take place at approximately 7.50pm in the build-up to Wigan Athletic versus Manchester United.
Ties in the fourth round will then be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday 27 January and successful teams will land £120,000 from the competition prize fund.
You can see the draw numbers below:
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Wrexham
3. Liverpool
4. Brighton & Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham United or Bristol City
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City
All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates
Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023
Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023
First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023
Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023
Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023
Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023
First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023
Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023
Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024
Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024
Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024
Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024
The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024
