FA Cup fourth round draw details – Timing and Newcastle United ball number
It is the FA Cup fourth round draw up next.
Newcastle United fans now with a keen interest…
The demolition job on Wearside leaving Newcastle supporters hoping for a kind home tie when the FA Cup fourth round draw is made.
Here are the details…
Official FA site:
The draw for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round will be broadcast by ITV1 on Monday 8 January.
It will take place at approximately 7.50pm in the build-up to Wigan Athletic versus Manchester United.
Ties in the fourth round will then be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday 27 January and successful teams will land £120,000 from the competition prize fund.
You can see the draw numbers below:
1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
2. Shrewsbury Town or Wrexham
3. Arsenal or Liverpool
4. Brighton & Hove Albion
5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
6. West Ham United or Bristol City
7. Tottenham Hotspur
8. Fulham
9. West Bromwich Albion or Aldershot Town
10. Southampton
11. Ipswich Town
12. Peterborough United or Leeds United
13. Leicester City
14. Watford
15. Newcastle United
16. Sheffield Wednesday
17. Crystal Palace or Everton
18. Aston Villa
19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
21. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town
22. Blackburn Rovers
23. Sheffield United
24. Swansea City
25. Chelsea
26. AFC Bournemouth
27. Coventry City
28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Plymouth Argyle
30. Maidstone United
31. Newport County or Eastleigh
32. Hull City or Birmingham City
All eyes on Monday night then for this FA Cup fourth round draw.
What appears certain is that Newcastle United will play no later than Saturday 27 January in their fourth round tie, as there is a Premier League game at Aston Villa on the night of Tuesday 30 January.
All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates
Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023
Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023
First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023
Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023
Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023
Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023
First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023
Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023
Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024
Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024
Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024
Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024
The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024
