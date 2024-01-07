News

FA Cup fourth round draw details – Timing and Newcastle United ball number

It is the FA Cup fourth round draw up next.

Newcastle United fans now with a keen interest…

The demolition job on Wearside leaving Newcastle supporters hoping for a kind home tie when the FA Cup fourth round draw is made.

Here are the details…

Official FA site:

The draw for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round will be broadcast by ITV1 on Monday 8 January.

It will take place at approximately 7.50pm in the build-up to Wigan Athletic versus Manchester United.

Ties in the fourth round will then be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday 27 January and successful teams will land £120,000 from the competition prize fund.

You can see the draw numbers below:

1. Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

2. Shrewsbury Town or Wrexham

3. Arsenal or Liverpool

4. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

6. West Ham United or Bristol City

7. Tottenham Hotspur

8. Fulham

9. West Bromwich Albion or Aldershot Town

10. Southampton

11. Ipswich Town

12. Peterborough United or Leeds United

13. Leicester City

14. Watford

15. Newcastle United

16. Sheffield Wednesday

17. Crystal Palace or Everton

18. Aston Villa

19. Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

20. Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

21. Manchester City or Huddersfield Town

22. Blackburn Rovers

23. Sheffield United

24. Swansea City

25. Chelsea

26. AFC Bournemouth

27. Coventry City

28. Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Plymouth Argyle

30. Maidstone United

31. Newport County or Eastleigh

32. Hull City or Birmingham City

All eyes on Monday night then for this FA Cup fourth round draw.

What appears certain is that Newcastle United will play no later than Saturday 27 January in their fourth round tie, as there is a Premier League game at Aston Villa on the night of Tuesday 30 January.

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024