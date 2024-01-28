Opinion

FA Cup fifth round draw outcome – A few thoughts

That’s better… Last time (fourth round) we were the final ball out the hat, this time the number that had been allocated to Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round draw was the second one drawn and our thoughts concerned a trip to Lancashire or North Wales before any other teams had learned their fate.

After the excitement of getting the Mackems, who were duly despatched, I described our fourth round trip to Fulham as underwhelming. A tricky tie, and a potential banana skin, but one that was dealt with to earn our place in the last sixteen.

Okay, it’s another game away from St James’ Park, but like our trip to Wearside, this one should be routine, whoever wins the fourth round tie taking place at Ewood Park tomorrow evening.

Our only experience of playing Wrexham in the FA Cup was disappointing, a 1978 fourth round tie in which we lost 4-1 at the Racecourse Ground in a replay after Dixie McNeil had denied us with a last gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at St James’ Park. In the next round, Wrexham completed a famous north east double, this time winning at SJP against Blyth Spartans who had so controversially been denied an even more famous victory in North Wales the Saturday before (younger readers, ask your dads).

Of course, Wrexham have recently been reborn. After a couple of spells in the English second tier at the back end of the 1970s and during the 1990s, they fell away and even lost their football league status in 2008. After more than a decade of ignominy, the club were bought by Americans Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds who provided the financial clout to get them back in the football league at the end of last season. They’re also handily placed for back to back promotions, currently sitting second in League Two.

As for Blackburn, they’re currently languishing in the Championship, hovering just above the relegation zone having lost more than half of their twenty eight league games this season, including a 3-1 home defeat against the Mackems.

Blackburn Rovers of course, have a great FA Cup pedigree. Just like Newcastle United, they’ve won the competition six times, although the last time was in 1928 with their other five triumphs coming in the late nineteenth century, when rather bizarrely they beat the Scottish side Queens Park in two of those Finals and a team then known as ‘The Wednesday’ in 1890 – later known as Sheffield Wednesday.

We have met Blackburn on nine separate occasions in the FA Cup, getting past the Lancastrians seven times. It’ll be our fifth encounter against them in the past thirty years and our record is good; we’ve won them all. And how about this? We also beat Blackburn en route to winning the competition in 1952. A good omen? Perhaps.

Looking at the bigger picture, the big guns have all avoided each other in the fifth round, although by my calculations, another trio of Premier League clubs will have bitten the dust before the dust settles on the four Quarter Final ties.

If we can get that far, surely the draw will be kinder and provide us our last opportunity to play an FA Cup tie at St James’ Park.

A home draw in the quarters is all you can ask for, whoever remains in this season’s competition. Meantime, I suspect we’ll all be fairly content with the FA Cup fifth round draw, despite being pulled out the hat to play on the road once again. HTL.

Full FA Cup fifth round draw

Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham v Newcastle United

Chelsea or Aston Villa v Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Bournemouth v Leicester City

Liverpool v Watford or Southampton

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City v Maidstone United

Luton Town v Manchester City