FA Cup fifth round draw – Newcastle United get Blackburn or Wrexham

Sunday afternoon was FA Cup fifth round draw time, ahead of the Liverpool v Norwich match.

A total of 16 balls (see below) in the hat, Newcastle United were number 16, having moved past Fulham with a clean sheet and scoring a goal in each half (Longstaff and Burn).

The FA Cup fifth round draw seeing who NUFC will be playing sometime on the midweek of Wednesday 25 February 2024.

The draw was delayed after trouble at the West Brom v Wolves match saw the players taken off the pitch and so instead of the fifth round draw taking place before Liverpool v Norwich kicked off, it took place at half-time during that match.

The draw eventually now made and… Newcastle United drawing Blackburn or Wrexham away.

Blackburn are at home to Wrexham on Monday night (tomorrow – 29 January) with a 7.30pm kick-off.

Official FA site:

The Emirates FA Cup fifth round draw will be made on the afternoon of Sunday 28 January, live in the UK on ITV1 and across our official social media channels.

With the fourth round kicking-off on Thursday evening and further ties taking place across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the draw will take place ahead of the game between Liverpool and Norwich City from around 2pm GMT.

With Seema Jaswal presenting, the draw will be made by former Chelsea and Liverpool player Glen Johnson.

The fifth round will be scheduled during the week commencing Monday 26 February, with a prize fund offering of £225,000 for winning clubs.

The ball numbers for the draw can be found below:

1 Watford or Southampton

2 Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham

3 AFC Bournemouth

4 West Bromwich Albion or Wolverhampton Wanderers

5 Bristol City or Nottingham Forest

6 Leicester City

7 Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City

8 Chelsea or Aston Villa

9 Maidstone United

10 Liverpool or Norwich City

11 Manchester City

12 Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

13 Luton Town

14 Newport County or Manchester United

15 Brighton & Hove Albion

16 Newcastle United

All eyes on Sunday afternoon then for this FA Cup fifth round draw.

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)