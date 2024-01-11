News

Erling Haaland sees Alexander Isak move ahead on two Premier League goal threat metrics

Erling Haaland is having another very impressive season so far in the Premier League.

The 23 year old following up 36 goals last season in 33 league starts, with 14 goals from 15 PL starts so far this time.

Erling Haaland at the top of the scoring charts.

Looking at these stats below on the BBC Sport site, I couldn’t though help but think what could have been possible for Alexander Isak this season if he had stayed fit…

These are the eight Premier League players to have scored nine or more goals so far and how they compare on these various metrics when it comes to goals scored / threat:

14 Erling Haaland – Average of 92 minutes per goal, 29% goal conversion, 63% shot accuracy

14 Mo Salah – Average of 125 minutes per goal, 27% goal conversion, 63% shot accuracy

12 Son Heung-min – Average of 142 minutes per goal, 31% goal conversion, 67% shot accuracy

12 Dominic Solanke – Average of 142 minutes per goal, 24% goal conversion, 46% shot accuracy

11 Jarrod Bowen – Average of 155 minutes per goal, 28% goal conversion, 64% shot accuracy

10 Hwang Hee-chan – Average of 145 minutes per goal, 36% goal conversion, 46% shot accuracy

9 Ollie Watkins – Average of 195 minutes per goal, 21% goal conversion, 55% shot accuracy

9 Alexander Isak – Average of 117 minutes per goal, 35% goal conversion, 69% shot accuracy

In the four categories, Erling Haaland is top in two of them.

With 14 goals scored, the Man City striker at the very top alongside Mo Salah, in comparison the injury hit Alexander Isak down in joint 7th with 9 goals from 12 starts (and three sub appearances).

Erling Haaland again is top when it comes to average number of minutes per goal, one every 92 minutes. Alexander Isak a clear second with this metric, one every 117 minutes.

This though is where it gets really interesting…

Erling Haaland has scored with 29% of his chances BUT Alexander Isak has scored with 35% of his. The Newcastle striker only shaded off the very top of this goal threat metric by Hwang Hee-chan (36% conversion rate of chances).

However, maybe the most astonishing is when it comes to what percentage of chances are on target. Erling Haaland has an impressive shot accuracy of 63% but Alexander Isak has am excellent 69% shot accuracy, the best of all in the Premier League.

If Alexander Isak can stay fit now for the rest of this season then we could be in for exciting times with him, to hopefully get United moving back up the table AND progress in the FA Cup.

In all competitions for Newcastle United this season, Alexander Isak with 13 goals from 18 starts (plus four sub appearances).

Further down the Premier League goalscoring list, we have another couple of Newcastle United players featuring:

Joint 10th top scorer so far in the Premier League is:

7 goals Callum Wilson – Average of 103 minutes per goal, 26% goal conversion, 67% shot accuracy

Then joint 15th top scorer so far in the Premier League is:

6 goals Anthony Gordon – Average of 263 minutes per goal, 19% goal conversion, 55% shot accuracy

Alexander Isak of course goes into this Man City match in great form, scoring against Forest then a superb goal at Anfield, before going on to score twice as United hammered Sunderland. He also of course scored the winner against Man City back in September in the League Cup.

As for Erling Haaland, it is rumoured he could return to the Manchester City side on Saturday after a foot injury, his last Premier League game was over five weeks ago.