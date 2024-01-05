News

Eddie Howe Sunderland Press Conference – The key messages

The Eddie Howe Sunderland Press Conference has taken place.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking to the media ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match.

United hoping to use this FA Cup match to get back to winning ways.

The Eddie Howe Sunderland Press Conference highlights:

“You want your away support to be there in numbers and they have been this season.

“They have been incredible on the road for us.

“We want to repay that support with our best performance.

“I am very proud of our supporters, they have given us a lot.

“I am expecting a good performance from us, we are ready.

“We know what this fixture means to everyone.

“We know the importance of this fixture.

“The players know what it means.

“For us it is important that we get back to winning ways.”

Eddie Howe on FA Cup preparations:

“Our next game is an next opportunity to turn our form around.

“We are very much focusing on our performance and trying to deliver the best account of ourselves we can.

“It is our opportunity to progress in the cup competition.

“We have to individually be at our best levels.”

Eddie Howe on Sunderland:

“Sunderland are a very good team, full of young and bright prospects.

“We do not underestimate the challenge; we have given them full respect in our preparation.

“But, of course, it is going to be about what we can do and how we can play and execute our plan.”

Eddie Howe on injury / availability:

“Kieran Trippier – we are going to give him a late test today and see where he is tomorrow.

“Callum Wilson isn’t too bad but enough to keep him out of this game and our next game – but hopefully get him back for the game with Aston Villa.”