Opinion

Eddie Howe selling Newcastle United players 3 windows in a row due to FFP restrictions

A lot of debate since the 2022/23 Newcastle United accounts were made public ten days ago (11 January 2024), a lot of focus on what was said by Eddie Howe.

The overwhelming focus has been on Newcastle United and the transfer market.

What will happen with Newcastle United when it comes to potentially buying AND selling players…

Eddie Howe talking nine days ago (12 January 2024) when asked, about FFP restrictions and Newcastle United potentially selling players, in order to (using the way FFP works, amortisation etc) then be able to have extra spending potential way in excess of the transfer fee banked:

“We’ve been working under Financial Fair Play restrictions for a long time.

“Selling players is part of every football club’s DNA now.

“It has to be with Financial Fair Play rules because we have to generate more income.

“To sign players, we may have to sell players.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean ‘star’ players, whatever is meant by that term, but certainly selling players will be something this club will do now for the foreseeable future.”

As others have pointed out on The Mag, due to how FFP / amortisation works, a Premier League club could sell a player now say for £20m and though only getting £20m in total in terms of actual transfer cash, by selling such a player you could then be able to spend up to an extra £100m (five times as much as you are banking) on new players.

So for clubs such as say Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who don’t at the moment have the level of revenues coming in that the ‘big six’ do, it may make sense to sell one or more players for X amount, which would then allow you to buy players for up to fives times that X amount. This of course needs you to have a club with owners who, at least in the short-term, are willing to fund / provide guarantees for that extra expenditure. To cover the shortfall between the transfer fee(s) received and the total they would like to sign players for.

Eddie Howe seeing his comments (as well as those of others, such as Darren Eales) sparking loads of media coverage, countless articles written and words spoken, most of it complete and utter clueless nonsense. Journalists, pundits and others treating these new comments from Eddie Howe and others as though this is an absolute revelation.

Which is pretty embarrassing, because as again, others have pointed out on The Mag, it was only six months ago when this exact same happened, Eddie Howe stating in the summer that squad player Allan Saint-Maximin had been sold (for a reported £23m) because that meant Newcastle were then FFP flexible to buy both Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento for a combined £78m or so AND also even potentially cover (in FFP terms) a bit of the Tonali transfer cost.

However, I think the summer 2023 ASM coverage is only scratching the surface, when it comes to Newcastle United player trading.

These are all the Newcastle United transfer windows since Eddie Howe arrived, the deals of any significance in and out:

January 2022

IN: Trippier, Burn, Wood, Bruno, Targett (Loan)

OUT:

Summer 2022

IN: Targett, Pope, Botman, Isak

OUT: Woodman, Gayle, Fernandez

January 2023

IN: Gordon, Ashby

OUT: Wood (loan), Shelvey

Summer 2023

IN: Minteh, Tonali, Barnes, Livramento, Hall (Loan)

OUT: Wood, Saint-Maximin, Darlow

January 2024?

Summer 2024?

So much has happened at Newcastle United these last couple of years, especially in comparison to the 14+ stagnant Mike Ashley years, so it is sometimes easy to forget certain significant things.

The reality is that in the January 2022 window, Eddie Howe couldn’t afford to allow any player of any use to leave, with relegation so likely.

In the summer 2022 window, things had moved forward, BUT in reality, Eddie Howe still had nobody he could sell for any transfer fee of note, so it was more about bringing in only a few quid on fees but getting some higher wage earners out, with Woodman, Gayle, Fernandez leaving. Plus of course needing to create room in the squad for the new signings.

With players coming in the previous two windows and the squad growing, when we got to the January 2023 window, Eddie Howe with a little bit more room for manoeuvre. Howe said that he hadn’t wanted to move Shelvey and/or Wood out, but the reality was that without getting the transfer fee for Shelvey and loan fee for Wood AND both their wages now paid by Forest, then there wouldn’t have been the FFP flexibility to bring in Anthony Gordon.

Summer 2023 window, the £23m received for Saint-Maximin AND the £15m for Wood, gave the FFP flex that allowed the signings of Minteh, Tonali, Barnes, Livramento and Hall (Loan).

This is where the media and others have got it so wrong. What Darren Eales and/or Eddie Howe were saying this month about FFP and signing / selling players was in reality, very old news.

It wasn’t the fault of Eddie Howe or the current owners, that in January 2022 there was basically nobody to sell, unless the few who were relatively highly valued at the time were sold. Which would have been very bizarre / stupid, in the middle of a relegation fight. The same in the following summer 2022 window, the squad left in such a desperate state by Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley, it was a case of most of the fringe players couldn’t be given away, never mind sold, which is why to this day NUFC are still having to pay the vast majority of Fraser and Hendrick’s wages out on loan, the same with Isaac Hayden.

By the time they left in January 2023, that 2022/23 season Wood had started four Premier League matches and Shelvey none, between them they had made 17 PL sub appearances that campaign.

With Allan Saint-Maximin, after August 2022 he made only seven more Premier League starts up to and including when Newcastle guaranteed top four and Champions League football with the 0-0 against Leicester in the final home game last season. In that time he was named on the bench 14 times in PL games.

The bottom line is that this trio had all gone from in the past having been first choice regulars, to then become squad players.

Who knows what will happen, if anything, in this January 2024 window.

Maybe Eddie Howe making it selling Newcastle United players three windows in a row due to FFP restrictions, in order to then enable him to bring in the signings he wants to make?

However, what I do know / believe, is that for sure, by the time we get to the end of the summer 2024 window, by then we will have seen a canny few signings come in. Plus a canny few players going out.

I think fair to assume that those going out are certain / very likely to include Ritchie, Hendrick and Dummett.

However, I think that also we will see some not so obvious players leaving, who have still been see as very active squad players this season, even fairly regularly playing…

My thoughts turning to Lascelles, Murphy, Longstaff and others.

Plus yes, even topical men of the moment, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Wilson turns 32 next month and Trippier 34 in September, they currently have only one more full season on their NUFC contracts to go. Both are also likely and hoping to go to Germany this summer with England. Isak is already first choice striker, whilst every chance by the start of next season, many fans will be thinking Livramento could be first choice at right-back. Turning 34 in September, especially if continually playing for Newcastle and England, I definitely at the very least couldn’t see Trippier able to be first choice week in week out throughout 2024/25 if still at NUFC.

Maybe the pair will stay and see out their existing Newcastle United contracts, or maybe at some point between now and the end of August 2024, it may suit all parties for one or both to move on. The cash and especially the FFP flexibility these two might give Newcastle United (and two of the biggest wage earners knocked off as well), making sense to trade them, rather than have them as expensive squad players.

As well as players having become / becoming squad players, you also of course have the possibility of a guaranteed first choice player ending up leaving. This is possible at any club, where circumstances just force it.

I am very confident that Newcastle United and Joelinton will come to an agreement on wages and he will stay forever, or at least for years more. However, no guarantees of anything and if another club did offer what Joelinton was looking for AND they were an attractive club to join AND they were willing to pay a big fee, then never say never.

Reality is that Joelinton will this summer be due to have completed five years of his six year contract that he signed back in July AND if a club for example paid Newcastle the £40m (or more) that they paid Hoffenheim, that would be sizeable cash AND massive extra FFP potential, due to his particular contract situation.

This is the thing, compared to the situation back in January 2022 and Eddie Howe’s first NUFC transfer window, due to clever signings made and just as importantly, all the then existing players that Howe has improved and made far more valuable, plus the likes of Anderson and Miley who the Head Coach has helped progress to first team level, Newcastle United now have numerous players that other clubs would want AND be prepared to pay the market rate (or higher) for.

All the top clubs are selling players as part of their transfer strategy, often to each other, as after all, most of the spending power is in the Premier League, not many mainland European clubs can compete. Man City selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea and Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, Chelsea selling Havertz to Arsenal and Kovacic to Man City and countless other players to other Premier League clubs as well as abroad. Liverpool selling on Fabinho, Henderson and Mane to overseas clubs to help them do their midfield / attack overhaul, plus of course Harry Kane’s sale helping to enable this new look Tottenham. Man U the exception, so many disastrous transfer decisions seeing them unable to sell so many expensive signings who have proved not good enough, such as Sancho, Martial and others.

I think the bottom line is at the end of a transfer window (or even a number of transfer windows…), you look at whether overall you have a stronger or weaker team / squad?

Mike Ashley would sell any player, no matter the immediate and not so immediate consequences, the likes of Carroll, Cabaye and Ba for example, all sold in January windows, without any concerns for the impact short and longer-term.

That isn’t where Newcastle United are now at. I have faith in the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, always aiming to make our squad and club ever stronger, more and more competitive.